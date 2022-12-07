Behind-the-scenes film of Disenchanted showcases Wicklow as fairy-tale location

Tourism Ireland has unveiled a behind-the-scenes film for new Disney+ film Disenchanted, reports Shauna McCrudden

The beautiful scenery of Wicklow is wowing viewers of the musical comedy Disenchanted – the sequel to the box office hit Enchanted – which is now available on Disney+ around the world.

Filming took place in Wicklow last year and to celebrate the film’s connections with Ireland, Tourism Ireland has created a short behind-the-scenes film – in which actors Patrick Dempsey, Maya Rudolph, James Marsden, Jayma Mays, and Idina Menzel, as well as director Adam Shankman and producer Barry Josephson, describe and praise the special locations used in filming.

The behind-the-scenes film will be shared with Tourism Ireland’s fans and followers on social media in the United States, Great Britain, Germany, France and Spain. Tourism Ireland’s aim is to highlight Ireland’s stunning scenery and to remind potential holidaymakers in the biggest tourism markets that Disenchanted was filmed here.

In Disenchanted, Enniskerry represents ‘Monroeville’, a fictional suburban town in upstate New York which is then magically transformed into ‘Monrolasia’, a fantasy and magic-filled version of the town. An 1850s-period house in Greystones was the location for Robert (Patrick Dempsey) and Giselle’s (Amy Adams) ‘Monroeville’ home. Filming also took place at the Powerscourt Waterfall and Powerscourt Estate.

Niall Gibbons, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland, said: “The fact that Disenchanted was filmed here is a fantastic coup for Irish tourism. Following the success of Enchanted, this highly anticipated film is a great way to bring Ireland and, in particular Wicklow, to the attention of viewers around the world. We are delighted to share this behind-the-scenes video with our fans and followers on social media, celebrating the film’s connections with Ireland.”

In the behind-the-scenes film, producer Barry Josephson praises Wicklow, saying: “We went from this beautiful village of Enniskerry to beautiful waterfalls in Powerscourt – every location was remarkable because there are so many places in Ireland that just look like a fairy-tale as they are!”

Speaking about Ireland, Patrick Dempsey, who plays Robert, said: “It’s just breathtakingly beautiful. You see the woods and the fields – and the architecture of all of that is very magical. It really lends itself to a fairy-tale life.”

Maya Rudolph, who plays Malvina, added: “I feel like I got in on a little secret of such an incredible place and I’ve just fallen in love. It feels like a fairy-tale.”

Watch the behind-the-scenes video now:

