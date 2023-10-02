Trending
Bertrand Grabowski to join Ryanair Audit Committee

The Board of Ryanair Holdings plc announced that Mr. Bertrand Grabowski, a French citizen, has agreed to join the Board as a non-executive director effective from 1 Oct. 2023.  Mr. Grabowski will also join Ryanair’s Audit Committee. 

Mr. Grabowski has almost 40 years aviation and transport finance experience.  A former Executive Board Member of DVB Bank SE, he previously held senior roles with Citibank, Credit Agricole Indosuez and Banque Indosuez and is currently an independent aviation consultant.  Mr. Grabowski is also a non-executive director of Jazeera Airways (a publicly listed company on the Kuwait Stock Exchange).

