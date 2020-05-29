Blue Skies Ahead – Win a Holiday to Lanzarote!

Blue Insurance is offering the chance to win a holiday for two for seven nights to Lanzarote, reports Shauna McCrudden

We all need cheering up these days! This is why it feels good to report that in celebration of new travel agent licences recently being issued, and to create some good news for everyone, Blue Insurance has teamed up with Aqua Suites 4-Star Hotel on the Spanish island, Lanzarote. They are offering all members of the travel trade on the island of Ireland, the chance to win a fantastic holiday for two for seven nights to Lanzarote!

This competition is run by Blue Insurance, one of Ireland’s leading travel insurance companies, and the luxury boutique hotel Aqua Suites, Irish-managed by Geraldine Mc Fadden. They are looking for members of the travel trade to nominate a fellow travel trade member who brightened up their Covid-19 lockdown.

Did someone from the travel trade make you smile on social media? Did they make you laugh in real life? Or maybe you know someone in the trade who did something special for someone during the lockdown. Then please nominate them for this fantastic prize.

The competition starts on Tuesday, 2nd June, and Blue Insurance and Aquasuites are seeking as many entries as possible before this time. There will be four finalists announced on the following Mondays: 8th June, 15th June, 22nd June and 29th June.

The overall winner will then be selected by a panel of judges and announced by Blue Insurance’s New Travel Trade Sales Manager (to be announced shortly!) on Tuesday, 30th June.

If you know someone who deserves a special treat then send your entry, along with a brief description of the travel trade member who brightened up your lockdown, to nominations@blueinsurance.ie.

Remember: You can nominate someone each week if your nomination has not been previously selected.

I think I know exactly who I’ll nominate for this (and I hope they bring me with them!)

Terms and conditions apply. Excludes peak travel times.

Comments

comments