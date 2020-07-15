Trending
Blue Skies Ahead – Winner and Runners Up Announced!

It’s time to announce the overall winner of the trip to Lanzarote, writes Shauna McCrudden


Over the past five weeks, Blue Insurance in association with the Aqua Suites 4-Star Hotel in Lanzarote, has been giving the travel trade on the Island of Ireland the chance to win a fantastic holiday for two for seven nights to Lanzarote!

The trade was asked to nominate a person who brightened up their Covid-19 lockdown or who did something special and deserving of this prize.

Today we are delighted to announce that the overall winner is … Sheila Treacy from Ace Travel! Sheila wins a seven-night holiday for two including flights to Lanzarote staying half-board in the beautiful Aqua Suites*.

Nominated by Nicola Ryan, she was nominated originally because, “Sheila doesn’t know how to say ‘No’. If you need her she is always there. Everyone should have someone like Sheila in their lives!”


Due to the overwhelming volume of entries from the travel trade over the past 5 weeks, Blue Insurance and Aqua Suites have decided to select two very worthy Runners Up to receive a prize. They are Caroline O’Toole from Fahy Travel and Tara Fitzgibbon from Club Travel. Both receive three nights half-board in the beautiful Aqua Suites, Lanzarote*.

Congratulations to Sheila, Caroline, and Tara!

*Terms and conditions apply. Travel excludes Peak Travel times.

