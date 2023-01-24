Trending
Brittany Ferries hails strong start to 2023

Brittany Ferries has revealed a strong rise in forward reservations for 2023, reports Shauna McCrudden

Bookings jumped by 38% across all routes connecting Ireland with France and Spain compared with this same period last year, according to Brittany Ferries. More than 105,000 reservations have been made, indicating strong demand for the year ahead. 

Across the company, Brittany Ferries has seen a 20% increase for all routes which include Ireland, the UK, Spain and France. 

Travel to Spain via Brittany Ferries is proving popular for Irish holidaymakers, as the company revealed bookings on this route have increased by 69% to nearly 23,000 passengers compared to 2022 figures.

In November, Brittany Ferries unveiled its new luxury cruise-ferry the Salamanca, operating between Rosslare Europort and Bilbao in Spain. The Salamanca, which is the first LNG (liquefied natural gas) powered passenger ferry to operate from Ireland, offers significantly increased capacity on the Rosslare-Bilbao route and promises lower emissions and a smoother, quieter voyage for travellers.

Commenting on the positive start to 2023, Hugh Bruton, General Manager of Brittany Ferries in Ireland, said, “We are delighted to start 2023 in a strong position as demand continues to grow across our routes, in particular, our Rosslare to Bilbao route which we have invested heavily in with the introduction of the Salamanca.”

Along with the Rosslare Europort to Bilbao route, Brittany Ferries serves three destinations in France between Rosslare Europort and the Port of Cork which include Le Havre, Cherbourg, and Roscoff.

“Brittany Ferries is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year making it a very exciting time as we welcome increased passengers travelling with us between Ireland, France and Spain.”

For more on Brittany Ferries, visit the website

