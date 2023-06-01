Bus Éireann’s Expressway offers options for stranded Dublin Airport passengers as car parks reach capacity this weekend

With all on-site parking already sold out in Dublin Airport this June bank holiday weekend, Expressway is encouraging passengers to save time and money and to take the coach instead, reports Clodagh Dooley

Expressway, Ireland’s largest commercial inter-regional coach service, is encouraging holidaymakers to ditch their cars and take the coach to Dublin Airport, ahead of one of the busiest weekends of the year for holidaymakers.

The Dublin Airport Authority (daa) has confirmed that 425,000 passengers will pass through Dublin Airport this bank holiday weekend and that all on-site parking spaces are already sold out. Therefore, DAA is advising airline passengers to avail of public transport when travelling to Dublin Airport, to avoid disappointment and delays.

Expressway has reiterated DAA’s message and is encouraging Dublin Airport-bound passengers to avail of the coach service’s seven Dublin Airport routes this weekend.

Andrew Yeats, Head of Expressway, says, “The June bank holiday weekend is an opportunity for holidaymakers across Ireland to enjoy some rest and relaxation without having to worry about the stress of airport car parking. By choosing the coach when travelling to Dublin Airport this weekend, passengers can start their holiday early knowing that they will get to the airport in comfort and on time.



“Expressway has over 13,000 seats available across the weekend from Counties Louth, Mayo, Sligo, Wexford and Waterford, with fares a fraction of car-parking costs. We encourage passengers to secure their seats now by visiting expressway.ie.”

Andrew adds, “Passengers who have booked in advance will be guaranteed priority boarding, a seat on their selected service, and peace of mind knowing that all they have to do is pack their suitcase and grab their passport to get their holiday started. The Real Time function on the Expressway website allows you to see exactly where your coach is.”

Expressway services to Dublin Airport

Route 100x from Dundalk to Dublin Airport serving Drogheda – fares from €16.60 return for an adult and €8.80 return for a passenger with a Student or Young Adult Leap Card

For more information about Expressway services and to book your seat now, visit expressway.ie

