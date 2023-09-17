Cabin crew wanted: ‘selected candidates will undergo a six-week paid training programme at the Aer Lingus training academy.’

Aer Lingus aims to hire more than 200 cabin crew members through their partnership with Nobox recruitment. The selected candidates will undergo a six-week paid training programme at the Aer Lingus training academy in Dublin.

This comprehensive programme equips candidates with the necessary skills for operating both short-haul routes on Airbus A320 aircraft and long-haul flights on Airbus A321 Neo aircraft, known for their sustainability on transatlantic routes.

During the training, successful candidates will cover a wide range of theoretical and practical components, including health and safety procedures and customer experience training. To be eligible, applicants must be at least 18 years old, possess the right to live and work Ireland, and have proficiency in spoken and written English.

Additionally, they should possess a valid EEA Passport permitting unrestricted worldwide travel, be able to obtain a US visa, and have at least 12 months of combined experience in a customer service or sales role.

For more information about this recruitment drive, you can visit https://www.aerlingus.com/careers/

