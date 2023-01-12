Carlos Pinto de Oliveira appointed Director of Visit Portugal Ireland

Carlos has almost 20 years’ experience in the travel industry including roles within TAP Air Portugal and Visit Portugal, reports Clodagh Dooley

Carlos Pinto de Oliveira brings extensive experience in the travel industry after almost a decade working with Visit Portugal, followed by eight years working with TAP Air Portugal, the Portuguese flag carrier.



An expert in the travel industry, Carlos has a strong relationship with the Irish travel trade, having worked closely with Irish trade partners and attended trade events in his previous role on behalf of TAP Portugal.

Accounting for 19.3% growth of tourist revenue in Portugal between January and September 2022, the Irish market is a very significant market for the Portuguese tourism industry.

Visit Portugal’s newly appointed Director of Ireland looks forward to working with the Irish tourism trade and media, to continue to market Portugal as a destination of choice for Irish holidaymakers.



Commenting on his new appointment, Mr. Pinto de Oliveira said “I am honoured to return to the Visit Portugal team and to be responsible for the Irish market. I look forward to working closely with the tourism trade and press to promote Portugal as a destination and continue the excellent work of my predecessors.”

Carlos will be attending a number of events in Ireland over the coming weeks. He will attend the Irish Travel Industry Awards on 26th January. He will be at the Holiday World Show from 27th to 29th January. He will also be in attendance for the TTR Roadshow in Dundalk and Athlone on January 22nd and 23rd respectively. He looks forward to connecting with trade media at these events.

