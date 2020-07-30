Catalonia – Overcoming Covid-19

Now, more than ever, Catalonia is open and eager to welcome tourists with open arms, writes Shauna McCrudden

When lockdown began, one of the things I missed most was exploring a new destination: the pleasure of tasting obscure flavours, the beauty of winding roads through landscapes, and the sensation of being able to touch the history embedded in the oldest sites in the world. So now as lockdown is loosening, I’m hoping my next stop will be a place which delivers all of this, while keeping safety measures at the forefront.

The Catalonia region, in northeastern Spain, is considered a first-class tourist destination and as such, it is implementing all the necessary measures and following all the international guidelines to ensure everyone’s safety to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Outside of areas such as Barcelona, Figueres and the area of Segrià, major tourist destinations such as Costa Brava, Costa Daurada, inland

Catalonia and the Catalan Pyrenees, are not affected and people can travel anywhere here safely. Despite some perceptions, Catalonia is a safe destination for tourists, as shown by the BBC who chose the city of Barcelona to showcase how the travel industry is adapting to the current circumstances. ITV also chose Catalan destinations like Lloret de Mar as a good example of adaptation.

This is because the Catalan tourism sector has been working hard to adapt to the new circumstances and applying the highest safety standards to generate confidence for visitors and guests. Here are some of the benefits of Catalan tourism:

Connectivity

There are open borders to all European Union countries, as well as unrestricted air and ground connectivity.

No country has decreed any special preventive measures concerning Catalonia. Barcelona Airport, as well as the other airports in Catalonia, Girona Costa Brava and Reus, are operating normally with the compulsory use of masks and passenger temperature control as well as health declaration for international travellers.

Collaboration of the tourism sector

The Catalan tourism sector has been providing solutions to combat the pandemic situation.

That is why all accommodation, restaurants and all tourism service providers are thoroughly applying health and safety measures for locals and visitors and making sure Catalonia is as safe as can be.

Tourist offer in Catalonia

All kinds of establishments (hotels, apartments, campsites) are open with prior reservation and social distancing, and they are operating under clear health and safety measures to control the spread of the virus.

Restaurants, bars, shops, shopping centres and public transport are allowed to operate per established health and safety regulations. Access to beaches is allowed, respecting a personal security space of 2m, and the use of public swimming pools is permitted with an appointment.

The main tourist attractions in Catalonia are all open. Museums, exhibition halls, monuments and other cultural facilities may decide to limit the capacity of their rooms and public spaces and most activities are organised with a limited number of attendees.

In most of the Catalan territory, the spread of the virus is under control so facilities are open and can be enjoyed without major constraints. These include:

– PortAventura World (Costa Daurada)

– Montserrat (Inland Catalonia)

– La Roca Village (Roca del Vallès)

– Dalí Museum (Figueres)

– Salvador Dalí House-Museum (Portlligat – Cadaqués)

– Monastery of Santes Creus (Costa Daurada)

– Carthusian Monastery of Escaladei (Costa Daurada)

– Tarragona Roman Amphitheatre (Costa Daurada)

– Vall de Núria Resort and Sanctuary (Costa Brava Pyrenees)

*But wherever you go, the use of a mask is mandatory for people over six years of age, both on the streets and outdoors, in public spaces whether open or closed, and on public transport.

You can find more information about the use of masks in Catalonia here, web.gencat.cat/ca/actualitat/detall/Us-obligatori-de-la-mascareta-00001

For further information, check out the following link catalunya.com/info/covid

