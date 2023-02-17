Celebrating 30 years of Boyne Valley Tourism

In celebration of the milestone, Boyne Valley Tourism has put together a list of incredible activities to experience on a trip to the region

This year marks the 30th birthday of Boyne Valley Tourism – the umbrella marketing group for the wider tourism trade in Co Meath and South County Louth – which was formed to tell the stories behind all the incredible sites and attractions that the Boyne Valley has to offer.

The Boyne Valley is the Birthplace of Ireland’s Ancient East and has some of the most mythical landscapes in Ireland. Situated only 20 minutes outside Dublin City, Ireland’s Ancient East is brimming with stories, culture, attractions, festivals and fun.

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, there will be a variety of special events taking place throughout the year, so make sure you keep an eye on the Discover Boyne Valley website for all the latest announcements.

Whether you’re planning a family break or a weekend away for two, the Boyne Valley is the ideal destination. Here are 10 highlights that you must see on a visit to the Boyne Valley to help you plan your trip!

A great place to start is with a visit to the UNESCO World Heritage Site at Brú na Bóinne. The site contains the largest concentration of megalithic carved artwork in Western Europe and the starting point for all visits to Newgrange and Knowth. The new state-of-the-art visitor experience focuses on the monuments of the World Heritage Site during the Neolithic period.

Then make your way over to The Hill of Tara. On a clear day, hills in all four provinces of Ireland can be viewed from the hill. The passage tomb, known as Dumha na nGiall (meaning ‘the mound of the hostages’), is the oldest visible monument on the hill, dating from around 3,000 BC. It is said that Saint Patrick lit the Paschal Fire in 433 on the nearby Hill of Slane in defiance of the ‘pagan’ King of Tara.

Next, visit the Battle of the Boyne Visitor Centre on the 18th-century Oldbridge Estate and learn all about one of the most significant events in Irish history.

A great way to experience the wonderful natural beauty of the Boyne Valley is to go out on the water with Boyne Boats. The tours take place in the handcrafted, traditional Kerry naomhóg currachs, which have starred in the hit TV show, ‘Game of Thrones’!

The Boyne Valley is recognised as one of the world’s best food destinations. As well as fantastic produce, the region is home to many restaurants that create exquisite dishes from locally sourced ingredients. And visit a local Irish pub to experience traditional hospitality.

Cycle/walk the greenways

A great way to explore the region is by doing a walk or cycle along one of the fantastic greenways. The Royal Canal Greenway is a 130 km of level towpath. The Meath section spans 22km passing through Enfield, Longwood and Hill of Down. Another highlight is the Boyne Greenway, which takes you along the River Boyne close to the Mary McAleese Cable Bridge and then along the Boyne Canal to the Battle of the Boyne Visitor Centre at Oldbridge.

A visit to the Boyne Valley would not be complete without stopping by the historic village of Slane and peeking inside the 250-year-old Slane Castle, which has been home to the Conyngham family since 1703 and site of many high=profile concerts throughout the years.

Listoke Distillery & Gin School

If you’re looking for something a bit different then a visit to Listoke Distillery & Gin School could be just what you’re seeking. The distillery is open for tours and is also the home of the first gin school in Ireland.

If you’re on a family holiday then a visit to Funtasia Theme Park in Drogheda is a must. The kids (and adults) are sure to enjoy the huge range of activities which include the waterpark, skyclimb, bowling, the indoor climbing wall, zipline and much more. For the younger ones, there is also a multi-level play area.

Ireland’s only theme park and zoo, located in the heart of the nation’s ancient east, Emerald Park will be reopening in March 2023. Previously Tayto Park, there are thrill-seeking attractions, a junior area, playgrounds, shows and entertainment plus a fantastic zoo which is home to over 250 animals!

