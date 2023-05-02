Celebrating with the Italian National Tourist Board!

Last week, Travel Extra Editor Kevin Flanagan joined a special travel event hosted by the Italian National Tourist Board to discover what’s on offer for Irish holidaymakers this summer

Maureen Ledwith and Kevin Flanagan at The Dean Dublin celebrating the return of the Italian National Tourist Board to Ireland

Hard to believe, but it has been three years since the Italian National Tourist Board (INTB) held an event here. And they were delighted to see them back in Dublin. We enjoyed a fabulous evening meeting the Ambassador and members of the INTB hearing how Italy is preparing to meet the many Irish visitors who travel to Italy each year by plane, car, ferry and train. We celebrated on a wonderfully sunny evening in the Dean Hotel, enjoying delicious Italian food and wine and hearing about some of the wonderful things that will be happening in Italy over the summer of 2023.

These include the PRIMAVERA DEL PROSECCO until 7th May, the STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL in Lazio in June, and the FESTA ARTUSIANA in Forlimpopoli – the hometown of ‘the father of Italian cuisine’ Pellegrino Artusi, featuring workshops, tastings and talks on food culture. And not to mention the PUCCINI FESTIVAL in Torre Del Lago from 14th July – 26th August with La Boheme, Turandot, Madama Butterfly and Il Tabarro.

Edmund Hourican, Maureen Ledwith and Ciaran O Conluain

In attendance were Edmund Hourican and Maureen Ledwith of Business Exhibitions Ltd, who were telling me about the success of the Holiday World Shows earlier this year and their confidence in the future of the Irish travel industry. It was a heartwarming evening that showed that things really are on the up and up!

