Celebrity Cruises celebrates 30th birthday and looks ahead to a positive future

With the global suspension of cruises due to the pandemic, cruise lines have not had much to celebrate of late. However, Celebrity Cruises is not letting these unprecedented times dampen its spirits, as the luxury cruise line celebrates its 30th birthday!

The cruise line, which is operated by global cruise vacation company Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL), has been reflecting on its journey to push the limits of traditional cruising and create a unique, modern and luxury experience at sea. And it’s giving me serious bucket list ideas – imagine being able to chill out by the onboard pool with a drink surrounded by panoramic views, as you sail forth to a different destination each day. Sounds like heaven to me!

Over the years, Celebrity Cruises – which boasts 14 stunning ships visiting all seven continents and has thousands of team members from over 60 countries – has delivered a number of industry firsts and innovations. For example, in 2008, it had the first solar panels at sea, and introduced the Magic Carpet in 2018, the first cantilevered dining venue on a cruise ship. Also in 2018, it was the first ship to replace plastic water bottles and in 2020, had the first all-female bridge and leadership team to command a cruise ship, among many others.

Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO of Celebrity Cruises, says “Having recently celebrated my 35th anniversary with the company, my time at RCL predates the acquisition of Celebrity Cruises, giving me a unique perspective in watching Celebrity grow from day one.

“For me, Celebrity’s legacy will be setting modern luxury cruising standards that are Celebrity’s to own, and then resetting and raising the bar, again and again. It is that spirit of pioneering that continues to take the brand and our guest experiences to new heights.”

In a post-pandemic world, Lisa says there is more progress to be made in our industry but is confident Celebrity – and the entire RCL family – will continue to lead every step of the way. “Our next 30 years will be even more incredible thanks to the ongoing support of our travel partners, our loyal guests, our Captains and crew, and our shoreside team members.”

