Celebrity Cruises launch new Book Now Bonus offers, making luxury escapes more affordable and flexible

Launching today and running until 15th September, guests can now take advantage of a complimentary classic drinks package with Celebrity Cruise’s lowest-fare option, reports Clodagh Dooley

We’re all dreaming of a luxury escape away to somewhere in the Caribbean or the Mediterranean at this stage. Celebrity Cruises are helping to make that dream a reality, offering guests even more value and flexibility for their holiday.

Eligible bookings made between 20th August 2020 and 15th September 2020 on selected sailings of four nights or greater, departing between November 2020 and May 2022, will receive a free Classic Beverage Package when booking the ‘Price Only’ rate. Where the eligible guest in a stateroom is less than the applicable minimum age on the initial sailing date, a Classic Non-alcoholic beverage package will be provided to these guests instead.

Third, fourth and fifth guests named on an eligible booking made between 20th August 2020 and 15th September, occupying the same stateroom, will each receive a saving from their applicable cruise fare. These are: £200 per person in Inside and Oceanview category staterooms, £300 per person in Balcony, Concierge and AquaClass staterooms and £800 per person in Suite Class staterooms. Discounts will be applied at the checkout.

Here are some offers worth checking out:

Caribbean dreaming

Guests looking to escape to the Caribbean sunshine can enjoy the magical 6-night Bahamas, Grand Cayman & Mexico Cruise sailing onboard the newly revolutionised Celebrity Equinox. Departing July 18th 2021 from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, this sailing calls at Nassau (Bahamas), George Town (Grand Cayman) and Cozumel (Mexico), before returning to Fort Lauderdale.

Prices start from £779 per person for an Oceanview stateroom, booked on ‘Price Only’ including a complimentary classic drinks package, based on two people sharing. Furthermore, additional guests beyond the first two in the stateroom are entitled to great savings on their cruise fare!

Those booking Inside and Oceanview staterooms will receive £200 per person, Balcony, Concierge and AquaClass will receive £300 per person. Suite Class guests will receive £800 per person saving on the price of their cruise.

Mediterranean sun

Or for those wanting to explore the magical Mediterranean, then they can with this 14-night Spain & Italian Mediterranean cruise, sailing onboard Celebrity Silhouette. This cruise departs July 31st 2021, and visits Malaga (Spain), Cagliari (Sardinia), Naples (Italy), Rome (Italy), Florence/Pisa (Italy), Provence (France), Gibraltar (UK), before returning to Southampton. Prices for this sailing start at £2,929 per person for an Oceanview stateroom booked on ‘Price Only’.

Modern luxury

Following modernisations from a $500-million fleet-wide investment, Celebrity Equinox and Celebrity Silhouette offer guests the chance to experience luxurious new upgrades. These include The Retreat Lounge, The Retreat Sundeck, and dining at Luminae at The Retreat, exclusively for suite class guests, as well as a host of new and upgraded features.

Guests can feel safe in the knowledge that any Celebrity Cruises’ booking made during the Book Now Bonus offer will be protected by the brand’s Cruise with Confidence policy, which allows cancellations to be made up to 48 hours prior to sailing. Any cancelling guests will receive a full credit of the cruise fare for a future cruise, allowing flexibility and freedom to travel.

For more information or to book, call 0800 441 4054, visit celebritycruises.co.uk or talk to your travel agent

