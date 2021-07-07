Children go free to EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum and The Jeanie Johnston

This July and August, EPIC Museum is offering free entry to children under 16, writes Shauna McCrudden

With the kids’ summer holidays in full swing, why not make the most of them and plan a fun day out for the whole family in Dublin’s Docklands this summer? EPIC Museum, voted Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2019 and 2020 in the World Travel Awards, is offering FREE entry to children aged 16 and under, when accompanied by a paying adult throughout the months of July and August.

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum is a state-of-the-art interactive experience located in the vaults of the 1820 Custom House Quay building in Dublin’s Docklands, the original departure point for so many of Ireland’s emigrants. Featuring personal stories of love, triumph, adventure and adversity, it highlights and celebrates the positive impact and influence of Irish emigrants around the world.

EPIC offers a unique experience, where you can immerse yourself in what it truly means to be Irish. All while discovering how much the Irish mean to the world. Enjoy a fun and interactive visit for kids, adults and grandparents alike. Whether children are exploring the 200-year-old vaults, swiping through the interactive quizzes, dancing to Riverdance or listening to the whispering library, they’ll be entertained throughout.

You will leave with a better understanding of centuries of history, enormous pride in the Irish people who left their country to begin a new life, and a better understanding of the issues of immigrants the world over.

Kids also go free to The Jeanie Johnston! Located just two minutes from EPIC, The Jeanie Johnston is delighted to offer FREE entry to children aged 16 and under, when accompanied by a paying adult. The offer is valid July–August.

The Jeanie Johnston tells the story of the thousands of Irish people who fled the Famine and embarked on a voyage in the hope of a better life in North America. Admire the towering masts, hear tales of a brave captain and crew, and learn all about Irish history along the way. Step onboard and you will be transported back in time to an incredible journey across the sea.

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum is open seven days a week from 10am to 5pm. Pre-booking is advised. Walk-ins are welcome, and are admitted on a first-come, first-served basis in the next available time slot.

The Jeanie Johnston is open Thursday to Sunday from 11am to 4pm. Pre-booking is essential.

Visit epicchq.com/ and jeaniejohnston.ie/ for all up-to-date information and to book or search #EPICmuseum online

Comments

comments