Club Travel profits ahead, sales behind 2019

Liam Lonergan’s Club Travel recorded a six-fold increase in revenues to just under €140m in the year to October 2022, up from €23 million in 2021 and €67.9 in 2020.

Pre-tax profits also rose six fold from €1m to €6.9m. Profits were above those earned in 2019 although sales still trail the record €218m for all Club-owned companies that year.

Founded in 1982, Club Travel operates the Abbey, Atlas and Budget Travel brands. and last month acquired Neenan Travel. 

Club have the contracts for the Irish soccer and rugby teams and the corporate contract for the Irish government.

