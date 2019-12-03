Trending
TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Club Travel to take over Atlas Travel

Club Travel to take over Atlas Travel

0
By on Travel Trade News
  • Club Travel already Ireland’s largest agency
  • Atlas travel operating since 1967

Liam Lonergan’s Club Travel are to take over Stephen McKenna’s Atlas Travel group, reinforcing Club’s position as Ireland’s largest travel agency.

Atlas Travel was founded by Stephen’s father Andy McKenna in San Francisco in 1967, expanded to Ireland in 1972. The Gohop brand, which is not part of the deal, was added in 2002.

The following two tabs change content below.
Travel Extra

Travel Extra

Ireland's premier source of travel information

Comments

comments

Related posts:

No related posts.

Share.

About Author

Travel Extra

Ireland's premier source of travel information

Related Posts

Leave A Reply