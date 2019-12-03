Club Travel to take over Atlas Travel

- Club Travel already Ireland’s largest agency
- Atlas travel operating since 1967
Liam Lonergan’s Club Travel are to take over Stephen McKenna’s Atlas Travel group, reinforcing Club’s position as Ireland’s largest travel agency.
Atlas Travel was founded by Stephen’s father Andy McKenna in San Francisco in 1967, expanded to Ireland in 1972. The Gohop brand, which is not part of the deal, was added in 2002.
