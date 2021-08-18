Continued development programme and completed projects elevate 5-Star Glenlo Abbey & Estate experience

The multi-million investment programme for Glenlo Abbey has already added significant value to the guest experience and with further product enhancements and additions introduced during lockdown, it now offers even more to guests, writes Clodagh Dooley

With myself and my colleague Ciaran both having experienced incredible trips to the lavish Glenlo Abbey in Galway (I visited a little over a year ago and Ciaran visited recently), we didn’t think the hotel and estate could get any better – but it has!

New for 2021 is Palmers Bar & Kitchen, a brand-new eatery for casual dining for guests and Glenlo Abbey Golf members alike and a glorious new boutique spa, Glo Spa & Wellness, representing an investment of nearly €2 million.

Glo Spa & Wellness comprises four contemporary treatment rooms, including a beautiful couple’s room, a soothing relaxation suite with Tranquillity Terrace for guests, providing enchanting views of Lough Corrib and the 138-acre estate. Not to mention, there’s a full range of luxurious Elemis massages, skincare and body treatments.

The newest addition to Glenlo Abbey’s dining offering, Palmers Bar & Kitchen is a contemporary Bar & Restaurant. Named after the Palmers, who bought Glenlo Abbey in 1897, this influential milling family made their home here for the next 90 years. Celebrating their legacy, Palmers Bar & Kitchen offers the very best in Irish hospitality. Classic and cosy, you’ll find a warm welcome in this laidback new outlet. Menus feature the finest local and seasonal produce, from sandwiches and salads to seafood and steak.

Over the past two years, Glenlo has completed building projects and renovations including, a new bedroom wing (73 now in total to include six impressive suites), major up-grades to existing bedrooms, and a sensitive refurbishment of guest lounges including The Tapestry, The Ffrench Room, and The Abbey. The historic Abbey (built in the 1790s as a private church, but was never completed at that time or officially consecrated) has been fully refurbished with the original stone cut walls, vaulted ceilings and stained-glass windows remaining. The refreshed interior with a fresh pale duck egg green creates a peaceful, serene space for residents to relax and unwind, and it is also a popular wedding ceremony setting.

Rónán O’Halloran, General Manager of the hotel, commented, “It was great to employ over 150 local trade professionals here over the past two years. It feels incredible to re-open after such challenging times, with amazing new additions and services to showcase. Glenlo Abbey is constantly striving to enhance guest experience and the recent refurbishment process has given us the ability to truly offer a warm, personable and luxurious experience, which will compete with the very best of luxury hotels throughout the country.”

Owners, John & Marie Lally have introduced a continuous investment programme which includes yearly enhancements and developments. The Lally’s also have a very hands-on approach when it comes to selecting the finishes and have worked closely with interior designers, Millimetre Design, throughout the process, with the focus primarily on how Glenlo can offer a distinct, unique and personable 5-Star experience to mirror the very best throughout Ireland.

In addition to the building works, renovations and enhancements, Glenlo Abbey Hotel & Estate has also just joined the exclusive Small Luxury Hotels of the World portfolio. A collection of over 520 of the best independently spirited hotels in the world, offering truly unique experiences and highest standards of luxury and guest well being to their guests.

Visit glenloabbeyhotel.ie

