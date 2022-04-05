Cork Airport introduces new customer service enhancements on web and mobile

The enhancements include a 24/7 customer service webchat facility and real-time flight information/flight updates on WhatsApp, writes Shauna McCrudden

(L-R) Darran Dineen, IT Service Delivery Manager, Cork Airport; Kathleen Walshe, Communications Specialist, Cork Airport; Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director, Cork Airport

Cork Airport has introduced significant upgrades to the corkairport.com website ahead of the busy summer season. These include a 24/7 webchat facility, along with flight information details for departing and arriving passengers via WhatsApp.

Over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, Cork Airport recorded an increased number of queries from departing and arriving passengers, particularly regarding Government travel advice, international travel restrictions and testing requirements.

With a view to improving the customer service offering on the corkairport.com website and to guarantee a rapid response time on queries, a brand-new webchat facility was deployed. This new service allows passengers to easily locate the latest flight information, Covid-19 related guidance, car parking and other key information – on a 24/7 basis, 365 days a year.

Speaking at the launch of the new and enhanced website improvements, IT Service Delivery Manager at Cork Airport, Darran Dineen said, “Passengers are demanding better information and strong customer services in a post COVID environment. The webchat addition will allow our customers to get an instant response to the questions they need answered. The browsing experience is greatly enhanced by its 24/7 availability and the convenience and speed it offers to those seeking information.”

In tandem with the new webchat facility, Cork Airport has also developed a WhatsApp flight information and alert service which provides real-time information on departing and arriving flights, departure gate information, baggage and other key information. Passengers can easily obtain the most up-to-date information on flights, and create an alert on the status of a flight, with an option to track the flight on FlightRadar24.com. Both the webchat and WhatsApp facilities can be readily accessed on corkairport.com.

“This will allow our departing passengers and those meeting and greeting arriving passengers to locate the most up-to-date information on flights at their fingertips.”

Cork Airport Managing Director, Niall MacCarthy added, “We are particularly proud of the new WhatsApp flight information feature, delivering information updates directly to passengers’ phones. As we expect over two million passengers at Cork Airport this year, I would encourage our loyal and valued passengers and those meeting and greeting them, to try out this new feature. We will continue to bring more innovation to our services at Cork Airport, to enhance and ease the passenger journey at Ireland’s friendliest airport.”

To check out the new services, visit corkairport.com

Comments

comments