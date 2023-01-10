Cork Airport is on track for very strong recovery in 2023

Cork Airport welcomed 2.24 million passengers in 2022, with an even stronger recovery set to take place in 2023, reports Shauna McCrudden

In 2022, Cork Airport welcomed a total of 2.24 million passengers. In a year which saw the swift recovery of international travel after the removal of the last remaining COVID-19-related restrictions, Cork Airport positioned itself as the State’s second busiest airport and is well on track for a very strong recovery in 2023.

The 2022 passenger performance represents a 768% increase on 2021 traffic and an 86% recovery of 2019 passenger traffic, the last equally comparable period prior to the pandemic.

With the extremely strong demand for international travel last year coupled with new route additions, Cork Airport delivered exceptional passenger recovery on top of its successful runway reconstruction, completed in November 2021. Throughout the last two years, the steadfast support and assistance from the Department of Transport and the Irish government have greatly aided the recovery of passenger traffic at Cork Airport.

Commenting on the 2022 passenger traffic, Managing Director at Cork Airport, Niall MacCarthy, said, “After two years of COVID-19, we were delighted with the strength of the recovery at Cork Airport in 2022. We welcomed back eight scheduled airlines together with charter airlines and served 2.24 million passengers.

“Our team works very hard at Cork Airport, to make the passenger journey seamless, friendly, and easy. The passenger satisfaction scores of 9.2 out of 10 reflect this.”

In 2022, Cork Airport offered a total of 45 scheduled routes serving the UK, France, The Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Poland and Croatia. Eight scheduled airlines operated services in 2022 – Ryanair, Aer Lingus, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Air France, Lufthansa, Vueling, SWISS International Air Lines and TUI, together with a number of charter airlines.

December 2022 saw a return of seasonal reunions, as passengers celebrated the first restriction-free Christmas in three years. Passenger traffic in December 2022 was marginally higher than that experienced in December 2019, indicating a welcome return to pre-pandemic demand for international travel to and from Cork Airport.

Niall MacCarthy added, “We thank our loyal and valued customers and encourage prospective passengers in the hinterland of Munster and south Leinster to bear this ease and convenience in mind when booking their summer holidays in 2023.”

