Cork Airport set to welcome over 41,000 passengers this May bank holiday weekend

Ireland’s second busiest airport will have welcomed almost 200,000 passengers over the month of April and May Bank Holiday weekend, writes Shauna McCrudden

Cork Airport

Cork Airport is set to welcome over 41,000 passengers over the course of the May Bank Holiday Weekend. As the strong growth of passenger traffic continues at Ireland’s second busiest airport, this weekend’s figures indicate a recovery of 82% on the same period in 2019.

Easter was the busiest holiday period of 2022 so far with over 60,000 passengers travelling through Cork Airport. The May Bank Holiday passenger figures are a strong indicator that the summer season has begun in earnest and that passengers in Cork and the South of Ireland have a strong appetite for international travel again.

Acting Managing Director at Cork Airport, Roy O’Driscoll, said, “Cork Airport is delighted to welcome 41,000 passengers this May Bank Holiday weekend. Along with the busy Easter period, the May Bank Holiday indicates a strong return of consumer demand for international air travel from Cork Airport. We intend to build on this strong start to 2022, as we expect to welcome over two million passengers this year.”

With over 40 scheduled routes available from Cork Airport this summer, passengers across Cork and the South of Ireland are encouraged to check out the full list of destinations available direct from Cork Airport on corkairport.com. Passengers are advised to allow plenty of time for a pleasant airport experience with a busy holiday season now well underway and to arrive between 90 and 120 minutes before their flight is due to board.

Comments

comments