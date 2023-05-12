Cork Airport Welcomes New Aer Lingus Regional Service To Bristol

The new six-times weekly service enhances connectivity between South of Ireland and South-West UK, writes Shauna McCrudden

Pictured at Cork Airport, ahead of the inaugural Aer Lingus Regional (operated by Emerald Airlines) service to Bristol were, from left: Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director, Cork Airport; Ciarán Smith, Head of Commercial, Emerald Airlines and Barry Holland, Communications Manager, Cork Airport along with Jennifer Keating and Liz Dwyer, Aer Lingus. Pic: Brian Lougheed

The new six-times weekly Aer Lingus Regional service from Cork to Bristol had its inaugural flight earlier this month. The service is operated by Emerald Airlines as part of the Aer Lingus Regional franchise, providing a new connection between the South of Ireland and the biggest city in South-West UK. The new service is operated using an ATR 72-600 turboprop aircraft, which emits 45% less CO₂ than regional jets, according to the French-based aircraft manufacturer, ATR.

The addition of Bristol to the expanded route network at Cork Airport opens direct air connectivity between two vibrant, cultural cities. Bristol is considered the capital of the South-West of England. It combines its strong maritime heritage with a modern, dynamic culture, making it one of the most cosmopolitan cities outside of London. Bristol offers a variety of exciting entertainment and cultural attractions, and the city is easy to explore on foot. The new service will also provide great access to Wales, Somerset, Gloucestershire, Devon, and Cornwall.

Speaking at the commencement of the new Aer Lingus Regional service to Bristol, Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director at Cork Airport, said, “Bristol has strong, unserved demand following the resumption of international air travel post-pandemic. We are thrilled to welcome Emerald Airlines, trading as Aer Lingus Regional, to Cork to serve such an important route and open up connections to South-West England and Wales. Our team will work very closely with Emerald Airlines to expand their route network further at Cork Airport in due course. We trust the travelling public flying from Cork will strongly welcome and support this new route.”

Speaking from Cork Airport, on the occasion of the inaugural service to Bristol, Ciarán Smith, Head of Commercial at Emerald Airlines, said, “As we commence our flights from Cork to Bristol, we are pleased to offer increased connectivity and convenient timings to our customers. We are confident that this highly anticipated route will be well-received by both business and leisure travellers. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with our partners in Cork Airport and Bristol Airport, ensuring the success of this service.”

The new service to Bristol brings to ten, the number of UK routes available direct from Cork Airport:

London Heathrow, London Stansted, London Gatwick, London Luton, Edinburgh, Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham, East Midlands, and Bristol.

Frequency of new route

From To Departure Time Days of Operation Start Date Cork Bristol 17:50 Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu, Fri, Sun April 28, 2023 Bristol Cork 16:00 Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu, Fri, Sun April 28, 2023

