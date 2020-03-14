Cruise ship cancellations: a summary

AIDA
cancelling all operations until early April.
AmaWaterways
cancelling all Europe river cruises until April 25, 2020.
Avalon Waterways
cancelling all cruises until April 30.
Azamara
cancelling sailings scheduled to depart ex North America for the until April 12.
Carnival Cruise Line
cancelling operations ex North America until Thursday, April 9.
Celebrity Cruises
cancelling operations ex North America until April 12.
Costa Cruises
cancelling all cruises until April 3, 2020.
Cruise & Maritime Voyages
cancelling all cruises until April 24.
Crystal Cruises
cancelling sailings on Crystal Serenity until April 21 and Crystal Symphony until May 8.
Disney Cruises
cancelling all cruises until the end of the month.
Fred Olsen
cancelling all cruises until May 23, 2020.
MSC Cruises
cancelling all cruises ex North America until April 30. Cancelling all itineraries on board MSC Opera until April 26th, which the company says is “because of the inability for guests to embark through Italy”.
Norwegian Cruise Line
cancelling all cruises until April 11, 2020.
Oceania Cruises
cancelling all cruises until April 11, 2020
Princess Cruises
cancelling all cruises operations until May 10.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
cancelling all cruises until April 11, 2020
Royal Caribbean
cancelling all cruises ex North America until April 12.
Saga Cruises
cancelling all cruises on its two ocean ships until May 1
Silversea Cruises
cancelling all cruises ex North America until April 12.
Uniworld
cancelling all European itineraries until April 23.
Viking Cruises
cancelling all ocean and river cruises until April 30.
Virgin Voyages
postponed the launch of its first ship, Scarlet Lady, until July 15.
All cruising in the Gulf region has also been cancelled, following the UAE’s decision to close ports to all passenger ships.
Travel Extra
Latest posts by Travel Extra (see all)
- Travelwrap March 17 2020 - March 17, 2020
- Travelwrap March 16 2020 - March 16, 2020
- Travelwrap March 15 2020 - March 15, 2020
- ALL Ryanair flights to/from Poland cancelled from midnight. - March 14, 2020
- Cruise ship cancellations: a summary - March 14, 2020