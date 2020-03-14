Cruise ship cancellations: a summary

AIDA

cancelling all operations until early April.

AmaWaterways

cancelling all Europe river cruises until April 25, 2020.

Avalon Waterways

cancelling all cruises until April 30.

Azamara

cancelling sailings scheduled to depart ex North America for the until April 12.

Carnival Cruise Line

cancelling operations ex North America until Thursday, April 9.

Celebrity Cruises

cancelling operations ex North America until April 12.

Costa Cruises

cancelling all cruises until April 3, 2020.

Cruise & Maritime Voyages

cancelling all cruises until April 24.

Crystal Cruises

cancelling sailings on Crystal Serenity until April 21 and Crystal Symphony until May 8.

Disney Cruises

cancelling all cruises until the end of the month.

Fred Olsen

cancelling all cruises until May 23, 2020.

MSC Cruises

cancelling all cruises ex North America until April 30. Cancelling all itineraries on board MSC Opera until April 26th, which the company says is “because of the inability for guests to embark through Italy”.

Norwegian Cruise Line

cancelling all cruises until April 11, 2020.

Oceania Cruises

cancelling all cruises until April 11, 2020

Princess Cruises

cancelling all cruises operations until May 10.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

cancelling all cruises until April 11, 2020

Royal Caribbean

cancelling all cruises ex North America until April 12.

Saga Cruises

cancelling all cruises on its two ocean ships until May 1

Silversea Cruises

cancelling all cruises ex North America until April 12.

Uniworld

cancelling all European itineraries until April 23.

Viking Cruises

cancelling all ocean and river cruises until April 30.

Virgin Voyages

postponed the launch of its first ship, Scarlet Lady, until July 15.

All cruising in the Gulf region has also been cancelled, following the UAE’s decision to close ports to all passenger ships.

