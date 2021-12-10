Dalata Hotel Group proud to light up Winter Wonderland at CHI at Crumlin

Ireland’s largest hotel group raises €1.1million for Children’s Health Foundation, writes Shauna McCrudden

The grounds of Ireland’s largest paediatric hospital have been transformed into a magical Winter Wonderland to help spread some joy for the children who will be spending this Christmas away from home.

Supported by the Dalata Hotel Group, this year’s Winter Wonderland is designed to bring festive cheer to the sick children and their families with the trees, lights and decorations visible from various wards and corridors inside CHI at Crumlin. And Dublin GAA star Bernard Brogan was on hand to flick the switch on the festive scenes in CHI at Crumlin on Friday, December 3rd.

Under the Dalata Digs Deep initiative, the company, which owns the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brands, has partnered with Children’s Health Foundation for over six years.

During this time employee fundraising and corporate donations have totalled over €1.1 million to support childhood cancer research and the supply of medical equipment for the children’s wards.

Des McCann from Dalata Hotel Group commented how everyone at the company is proud to raise funds and support the work of the Children’s Health Foundation, “Dalata is really thrilled to sponsor the Winter Wonderland initiative, giving some joy to the patients and families who will be in hospital this Christmas.

“While the main focus of our partnership and fundraising effort has been on improving health outcomes for children in the longer term, we are proud to help provide happier moments and memories at this special time of year.”

Des McCann added, “Fundraising activities include the Great Dalata Cycle, which this year saw employees cycle the full loop around the island of Ireland in one week. The efforts our colleagues all put into raising these much-needed funds is wonderful to see and we are looking forward to continuing this support into the future. It is also a great way for colleagues across all the hotels to work together for a worthy cause.”

Dalata Digs Deep was launched in 2016. Across the group, funds have been raised for Great Ormond Street Hospital in the UK, Cancer Focus and Air Ambulance NI in Northern Ireland as well as Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin. Funds raised from the partnership with Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin have also been invested in a substantive piece of research work in Neuroblastoma.

Children’s Health Foundation, Corporate Executive, Denis Maher paid tribute to the Dalata Hotel Group for raising €1.1million.

Denis said, “Thank you to our amazing supporters at Dalata Hotel Group for your continued support and generosity. The funds raised from this incredible partnership have helped us to continue to give every sick child the very best chance. This year, through the support of CHI at Crumlin’s Winter Wonderland Experience, Dalata has given families who attend hospital with their child the chance to experience a little touch of comfort during what can be an incredibly hard time, particularly at Christmas. Thank you Dalata for helping us to help kids be kids this Christmas.”

This Christmas you can #HelpKidsBeKids by making a special donation to the Children’s Health Foundation and support the urgent and vital work that happens every day in CHI at Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght and Connolly by visiting childrenshealth.ie/donate

For more information on the Dalata Hotel Group, visit dalatahotelgroup.com