Darragh McCullough’s action-packed road-trip in Northern Ireland

The ‘Ear to the Ground’ presenter enjoyed world-class food, unique experiences and stunning scenery, writes Shauna McCrudden

Irish broadcaster, Darragh McCullough, embraced Northern Ireland’s giant spirit recently with an action-packed two-day road-trip to enjoy some of the new and varied activities on offer. During the year of the staycation, we are all looking for something unique to experience. And seeing Darragh’s adventures, I can’t wait to pack up and hit the road to Northern Ireland myself!

There were plenty of thrills and spills for the journalist, with some experiences quite unique to Northern Ireland, as well as activities which were right up his street. Check out the video of his experiences below:

An agricultural and rural affairs specialist who studied in Northern Ireland, Darragh paid a visit to a farm specialising in ethical and sustainable produce, felt the spray from the Atlantic Ocean on his face as he went horse riding at Whiterocks beach in Portrush, and enjoyed the world-class food and drink of Northern Ireland.

Following his trip, Darragh says, “We all have such a kindred spirit across Ireland, yet Northern Ireland is home to so many unique experiences. I had a wonderful time on my road-trip, and as I stood on the top of Cave Hill looking out across Belfast, it struck me just how close Dublin is – just a two-hour drive away.”

Darragh’s itinerary included:

The Bushmills Inn, Bushmills

Sheans Horse Farm

Broughgammon Farm, Ballycastle

Causeway Coasteering, Portbradden (at the western end of Whitepark Bay)

The Merchant Hotel, Belfast

Muddlers Club, Belfast

Away a Wee Walk, Guided Tour of Cave Hill

Home Restaurant, Belfast

Sawers Deli, Belfast

Hillsborough Castle & Gardens, Hillsborough

The Parson’s Nose, Hillsborough

“I was really taken by the buzz in Belfast and was delighted to see how it is reinventing itself with culture, outdoor adventures and food experiences. The Causeway Coast offers some of the most stunning scenery you will find anywhere in the world.

“I walked, hiked, swam, jumped off cliffs into the sea, and the food and drink were exceptional. I did it all and will certainly do it again! But I would encourage everyone to embrace Northern Ireland’s giant spirit.”

To find out more about all of the places Darragh visited or to plan your own giant adventure, visit www.discovernorthernireland.com

Comments

comments