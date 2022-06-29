Discover a taste of Italy at the Culloden Estate and Spa with new ‘Gin and Gelato’ experience

Visitors to Northern Ireland can taste the world’s first Pinot Grigio Gin at new Italian gin garden, writes Clodagh Dooley

I’m recently back from Rome in Italy (more on that soon in a future post on the Travel Extra website!). So as the blues kick in after an incredible trip, I’m delighted to hear that the 5-Star Culloden Estate and Spa is bringing a taste of Italy to Northern Ireland this summer.

Based in Belfast, the Culloden Estate and Spa has just launched its new outdoor experience, Gin and Gelato.

The 5-Star Belfast hotel has teamed up with Drinksology to create an Italian gin garden – a bespoke timber bar installation with outdoor seating in the stunning 12-acre estate.

Guests can reserve a table to enjoy the world’s first Pinot Grigio gin, Ginato Gin. This is distilled with the finest Italian Pinot Grigio grapes, selected from the wine-growing regions of Friuli in the north of the country.

The citrusy tipple also boasts Sicilian lemons and Tuscan juniper berries to capture the true essence of Italy. Yum!

Putting a local twist on the Italian theme, a selection of gelato is available from Glastry Farm on the Ards Peninsula.

Ice-cream floats, wine, champagne and draft beer are also on offer as Italian-inspired food and sharing boards, with a new menu launched for each month of the summer.

Niall Burns, General Manager of the Culloden Estate & Spa is joined by Stacey Hooper, Manager of the Cultra Inn and Sam Denning, Bars Manager of the Culloden as they launch the Gin and Gelato experience.

Niall Burns, General Manager of the Culloden Estate and Spa says, “We are delighted to bring a taste of Italy to the Culloden with ‘Gin and Gelato’.

“Guests can sit back and relax in luxurious surroundings, whilst enjoying a magnificent selection of drinks and delicious Italian-themed menus using the very best of local produce.”

Gin and Gelato is running throughout June, July and August. It costs from €162.50pps and includes luxurious overnight accommodation, breakfast, a reserved table at the Italian gin garden and a complimentary Gin or Gelato.

More information on the Hastings Hotels Gin and Gelato experience can be found here

