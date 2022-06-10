Travel Extra editor Kevin Flanagan visits the Spanish island of Ibiza and finds there is much to do to truly immerse yourself in its culture
I always thought of Ibiza as a party island, but my mind was radically changed last week when I visited the island and experienced a level of food, wine and activity that was truly amazing!
We had food that would make a Michelin-starred restaurant green with envy. All local ingredients are typically grown in the garden we overlooked, as we sat savouring the delights! Can Mussonet restaurant was our first stop and it rivalled the 3-Michelin stars I have been honoured to eat in.
This was followed by a staggering lunch at Agroturismo Can Curreu. But there is more than just sublime food in this undiscovered Ibiza.
For example, a boat excursion to enjoy the sunset on the west coast of the island:
A Hierbas Ibicencas liquor workshop at Finca Fluxà:
We also visited the old city (Dalt Vila), which was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1999, with its renaissance walls, narrow streets, white houses and cosy squares. Then, there was the yoga class at our hotel, the 5-Star Aguas de Ibiza Grand Luxe. As well as a guided excursion with e-bikes through natural paths and landscapes around the north area of Ibiza, and kayaking with Paolo dell’Agnolo (Tel. +34 629 523 471) around Es Figueral beach.
We even managed to get cooking during a Flaó workshop, making an Ibizan dessert with a traditional recipe.
Visit this hidden Ibiza as soon as you can. I promise you will be blown away!
For more information on travel in Ibiza, visit ibiza.travel and spain.info
For info on the hotel, visit aguasdeibiza.com
Clodagh Dooley
Latest posts by Clodagh Dooley (see all)
- Discovering Ibiza’s hidden gems! - June 10, 2022
- Save 15% off a stay at the Lodge at Ashford Castle - June 7, 2022
- Dublin Airport given 24 hours to publish improvement and compensation plan - May 31, 2022
- New board members elected at the ITAA annual general meeting in Dublin - May 27, 2022
- A stay at the Grand Central Hotel, Belfast - May 24, 2022