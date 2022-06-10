Discovering Ibiza’s hidden gems!

Travel Extra editor Kevin Flanagan visits the Spanish island of Ibiza and finds there is much to do to truly immerse yourself in its culture

A boat excursion to enjoy sunset in the west coast of Ibiza

I always thought of Ibiza as a party island, but my mind was radically changed last week when I visited the island and experienced a level of food, wine and activity that was truly amazing!

We had food that would make a Michelin-starred restaurant green with envy. All local ingredients are typically grown in the garden we overlooked, as we sat savouring the delights! Can Mussonet restaurant was our first stop and it rivalled the 3-Michelin stars I have been honoured to eat in.

Lunch at Can Mussonet restaurant (canmussonet.com/en)

This was followed by a staggering lunch at Agroturismo Can Curreu. But there is more than just sublime food in this undiscovered Ibiza.

For example, a boat excursion to enjoy the sunset on the west coast of the island:

Enjoying sunset on the west coast of the island

A Hierbas Ibicencas liquor workshop at Finca Fluxà:

Hierbas Ibicencas liquor workshop at Finca Fluxà

We also visited the old city (Dalt Vila), which was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1999, with its renaissance walls, narrow streets, white houses and cosy squares. Then, there was the yoga class at our hotel, the 5-Star Aguas de Ibiza Grand Luxe. As well as a guided excursion with e-bikes through natural paths and landscapes around the north area of Ibiza, and kayaking with Paolo dell’Agnolo (Tel. +34 629 523 471) around Es Figueral beach.

Bike-riding and sightseeing in the Old Town of Ibiza

We even managed to get cooking during a Flaó workshop, making an Ibizan dessert with a traditional recipe.

Kevin cooking Flaó, a Spanish cheesecake or tart, in Ibiza

Visit this hidden Ibiza as soon as you can. I promise you will be blown away!

For more information on travel in Ibiza, visit ibiza.travel and spain.info

For info on the hotel, visit aguasdeibiza.com

