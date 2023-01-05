Disposable income has reduced significantly in the last six months affecting travel plans

2023 holidays may be different for those affected by the cost of living crisis, reports Shauna McCrudden

The cost-of-living crisis is likely to impact 2023 holiday plans.

1,522 Click&Go customers responded to a survey about whether they have changed their spending habits over the past few months in response to the cost of living crisis. Click&Go, a 5-Star online travel company, received responses indicating a change for 2023 holidays that has the potential to negatively impact the travel trade.

81% of all respondents and 87% of families* admitted they are concerned about the increased cost of living. Disposable income has reduced significantly in the last six months for 64% of all respondents and 74% of families.

However, despite this, only 53% of all respondents and 46% of families have changed their buying habits a little bit. 50% of families and 40% of all respondents have only stopped some spending.

66% of all respondents and 77% of families said that they will have less to spend on their 2023 holiday, and only 31% of all respondents and 18% of families said there will be no change to the price of their holiday. In order to keep holiday expenses low, 46% of all respondents and 32% of families will rather avoid travelling during summer months and school holidays in 2023.

35% of all respondents and 36% of families said they will take fewer holidays in 2023.

Paul Hackett, CEO of Click&Go commented, “We understand it is a very tough time for a lot of people and holidays are less of a priority.

“We know people love our €1 holiday deposit and our payment plans. That combined with our competitive pricing will help people get their 2023 holidays booked now, when the best prices are in the market.”

For more on competitive holiday prices, visit clickandgo.com

*The family cohort accounted for 13% of all respondents.

Comments

comments