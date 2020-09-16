dnata quadruples catering capacity in Dublin

A new facility in Dublin Airport Logistics Park underlines air services provider’s long-term commitment to Ireland, writes Shauna McCrudden

With the travel industry still up in the air, we at least know we’ll be well taken of when we do get back on those planes. dnata, one of the world’s leading air services providers which provides inflight catering services to airlines, has commenced operations at its new catering unit in Dublin.

The state-of-the-art facility quadruples dnata’s catering capacity in the Irish capital, enabling the company to deliver 40,000 quality inflight meals a day for customers. Already serving six airlines from its existing facility in Dublin, dnata’s continued expansion underlines its long-term commitment to Ireland and the local aviation industry.

Covering an area of 6,300m², dnata’s new facility is located in the Dublin Airport Logistics Park – near its existing operation. It is equipped with the latest technologies and has a capacity of over 30,000 meals a day.

dnata’s expansion comes as a result of an agreement with Aer Lingus, which sees it now provide in-flight catering services to the airline at four airports in Dublin, Shannon, Cork and Belfast. dnata is working closely with Aer Lingus and its other partners to flexibly meet constantly changing demand, while ensuring the highest possible level of safety across its operations amid current global challenges.

“It is great to be operational at our new, ultramodern catering centre, the 65th production facility in our global network,” says Robin Padgett, dnata’s Divisional Senior Vice President for Catering. “Despite the impact of Covid-19, our team and our partners have managed to deliver a quality operation on budget, as planned. We look forward to serving more customers in Dublin, both in the air and on the ground, with a team of highly-experienced culinary professionals.”

dnata entered the Irish market in 2010 when it acquired Alpha Flight Group, which included a facility in Cork. In January 2018, the company further expanded its operations in the country by opening a new catering unit in Dublin.

Over the past 12 months, dnata has invested significantly in specialist catering equipment manufactured in Dungannon, Northern Ireland, purchasing more than 60 vehicles which are now in use across its global catering network. dnata’s multi-million Euro investment in Ireland in 2020 has spanned construction, facility fit-out, vehicles and staff training. In addition to its newest unit in Dublin, the company will shortly complete the fit-out of a brand new facility in Shannon and further enhance its operations in Cork.

Between its facilities in Cork and Dublin, dnata currently serves six airlines and over 300 airlines around the world so they certainly seem to know what they’re doing. It makes me look forward to getting back to travelling again!

