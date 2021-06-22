DoDublin launch Dublin’s best-value attraction card

Six of the city’s top cultural attractions are included in one ticket, writes Clodagh Dooley

Dublin is filled with a host of incredible attractions for all ages and interests, making it the perfect destination for a family staycation. Particularly now as DoDublin, Dublin’s largest attraction booking platform, has partnered with six of the city’s top cultural attractions to launch the excellent-value ‘Days Out Card’, encouraging Irish people to become tourists in their own capital city this summer.

Purchasing a ‘Days Out Card’ will save visitors 40% off in comparison to buying a ticket for each attraction individually. With the newly launched DoDublin card, visitors can plan thrilling activity-filled days out to Dublin City. The six family-friendly cultural attractions included in the card are:

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum – Voted as Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction in both 2019 and 2020 at the World Travel Awards, the museum celebrates the lives and stories of Irish emigrants and the impact they made on the world. There are modern, interactive exhibitions that are entertaining for both adults and children. Little Museum of Dublin – This fun and quirky museum tells the story of Ireland’s capital city and also offers two walking tours of Stephen’s Green. Christ Church Cathedral – Situated in the heart of the city, Christ Church Cathedral is Dublin’s oldest working structure, and has welcomed pilgrims and visitors for almost 1,000 years. Christ Church is renowned for its magnificent architecture and fascinating history. MoLI – Museum of Literature Ireland – Discover Ireland’s rich literary heritage from past to present at MoLI’s home in the historic UCD Newman House on Dublin’s St Stephen’s Green. Experience immersive exhibitions, view treasures from the National Library of Ireland, or relax amid the birdsong in MoLI’s tranquil gardens and café. Dublinia – Experience what life was like aboard a Viking warship, visit a Viking house, take a trip down a Viking street, and learn of the myths and the mysteries surrounding the Vikings and their legacy. Saint Patrick’s Cathedral – Saint Patrick’s Cathedral is home to centuries of history in Dublin City. For over 800 years, the Cathedral has been a holy site known for its worship traditions and spiritual experiences. Its beautiful interior attracts over half a million visitors from across the world every year.

John Greene, Commercial Executive, DoDublin, commented on the launch of the DoDublin card, ”DoDublin are delighted to partner with six of the city’s top cultural attractions to bring this great value ticket to the Irish domestic audience. DoDublin has always been innovative in supporting local tourist attractions, and for almost 35 years, have brought visitors to the doors of Dublin’s top attractions. We are encouraging Irish people to support local businesses and experience some of the culture nestled in Dublin’s top attractions.’’

DoDublin’s ‘Days Out Card’ are €39 for an Adult Card, €33 for a Senior /Student Card, €23 for a Child Card and €124 for a Family Card (2+2).

The DoDublin Days Out Card can be redeemed once at each of the six attractions from the date of purchase until March 31st, 2022.

You can purchase online cards through DoDublin.ie in the form of mobile tickets (PDF). All attractions are required to be booked in advance.

