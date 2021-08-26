Doiran Kavanagh appointed Director of Operations at InterContinental Dublin

The hospitality expert begins his role at the 5-Star hotel, writes Shauna McCrudden

Last week, I enjoyed a fabulous midweek break at the InterContinental Dublin. This 5-Star hotel is situated in Ballsbridge, just a short spin to the city centre and is pure luxury. From the stylish, comfortable suite to the twinkling chandeliers and grand spaces, it’s the perfect spot for relaxing in style.

Now, I have learned that the team at the InterContinental Dublin has added a new face. Nicky Logue, General Manager at InterContinental Dublin, is pleased to announce that Doiran Kavanagh has been appointed as Director of Operations at the 5-Star Hotel.

Originally from Co Kerry, Doiran joins the hotel from The Westin, where he worked for four years after he spent seven years working at The Shelbourne Hotel. Doiran’s background in hospitality started at an early age as his parents ran the well-known bar and restaurant D O’Shea’s in Sneem. He went on to study Hospitality Management at Cathal Brugha Street and gained valuable experience in 5-Star properties, working at Turnberry Resort in Scotland and Le Meridien Etoile in Paris.

InterContinental Dublin, located in Ballsbridge, has recently completed a refurbishment of its opulent Lobby Lounge and Whiskey Bar and is one of the few 5-Star hotels in Dublin with ample gardens and terraces. When I stayed at the hotel, we had our evening meal in the newly refurbished Lobby Lounge, with a stunning view overlooking the Terrace Gardens. Our three-course meal was filled with classic cuisine using Irish-sourced ingredients and the Whiskey Bar included a selection of premium Irish whiskeys and cocktails which we enjoyed after dinner. Pure luxury!

All of us here at Travel Extra, wish Doiran all the best in his new role!

Visit intercontinentaldublin.ie

