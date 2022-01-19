Donegal’s only 5-Star hotel is named ‘Best Luxury Hotel In Ireland’

Lough Eske Castle, Donegal’s 5-Star castle hotel, is celebrating as the Times UK has named the hotel Ireland’s best luxury hotel, writes Shauna McCrudden

Since it first opened as a hotel in 2007, Lough Eske Castle has gained a reputation as one of Ireland’s best hotels. As well as having an award-winning food and beverage offering including the 2 AA Rosette “Cedars Restaurant”, it also has spacious suites and a luxury spa.

Now, the hotel has been named the ‘Best Luxury Hotel in Ireland’ by the Times UK.

Speaking about featuring at the top of the Times best luxury hotels list, Lough Eske Castle’s General Manager Donal Cox says, “We are beyond delighted to be named as the best luxury hotel in Ireland by this esteemed publication, The Times in the United Kingdom, whose views we hold in such high regard. To be featured alongside such stunning properties across Ireland is a huge compliment, giving further proof that Donegal is firmly on the map as a haven for UK visitors.

“We are passionate about showcasing Donegal as a destination for all international markets. We see this demand bouncing back from the UK and North America for 2022, after what has been a very tough two years for all in the travel and tourism industry. Despite these challenges, I am delighted to see the hard work, loyalty, dedication and passion our team have shown throughout this time be recognised by accolades such as this.”

The hotel was also recently named one of the top ten hotels by the readers of Condé Nast Traveler Magazine for the fourth consecutive year. The 5-Star Lough Eske Castle is located just outside Donegal Town, nestled within 43- acres of forest woodland hugging the shores of Lough Eske. With 97 spacious guestrooms, the Lake Lodge, the CARA Organic Beauty Spa and swimming pool, Cedars Restaurant and the Gallery Bar with a new bar launching this summer, Lough Eske Castle, it’s no wonder it has won so many accolades.

“This illustrates our continued efforts to provide the best of Donegal hospitality to our guests. Thank you to all who have supported us over the years, we look forward to welcoming you back all to Lough Eske Castle throughout 2022 and beyond.”

For more information or to book, visit lougheskecastlehotel.com

Comments

comments