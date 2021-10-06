Donegal’s only 5-Star hotel, Lough Eske Castle, is voted one of the top 10 hotels in Ireland for the fourth year in a row

Yesterday, Condé Nast Traveller announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards, with Lough Eske Castle recognised as No. 2 in the Top Hotels in Ireland Category, reports Clodagh Dooley

The Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry. More than 800,000 Condé Nast Traveller readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe, to provide a full snapshot of the places they can’t wait to return to next.

In this year’s awards, 5-Star Lough Eske Castle was announced as No. 2 in the Top Hotels in Ireland Category. Having stayed at Lough Eske Castle a couple of years ago, it comes as no surprise to me that the hotel was chosen as one of the top hotels!

Situated in the south of Co Donegal, the Castle is nestled within a 43-acre wooded estate hugging the shores of Lough Eske, at the base of the Bluestack Mountains. And it’s just a 10-minute drive from Donegal Town.

Lough Eske Castle boasts 97 spacious guestrooms, the Lake Lodge (a private two-bedroom residence) and the awarding-winning CARA Organic Beauty Spa. There’s also the two AA Rosette Cedars Restaurant, the Gallery Bar and the Father Browne Bar. Lough Eske Castle is truly redefining the meaning of luxury and Irish hospitality in the North-West of Ireland, and an escape here is a blissful, relaxing one!

Dónal Cox, General Manager of Lough Eske Castle, commented: “It’s a great honour to be recognised as one of the top ten hotels in Ireland by the readers of Condé Nast Traveller magazine for the fourth year running. This is a true reflection of the dedication and hard work the team at the castle have showcased over the last few years, especially in such challenging times for our industry.

“We strive to continually provide the best of Donegal hospitality to our guests and look forward to welcoming you all to Lough Eske Castle.”

For more information on Lough Eske Castle, visit lougheskecastlehotel.com

The full list of Readers’ Choice Awards winners is published exclusively online, at CNTraveler.com/rca

Comments

comments