Donegal’s Redcastle Oceanfront Golf and Spa Hotel have won a prestigious award

The hotel won ‘The Best 4-Star Hotel and Golf Resort in Donegal’ in the Lux Life Resort and Retreat Awards 2023, reports Shauna McCrudden

Redcastle Hotel, Co Donegal

The team at Donegal’s Redcastle Oceanfront Golf and Spa Hotel are celebrating news of their latest coveted hospitality industry award, ‘The Best 4-Star Hotel and Golf Resort in Donegal’, which beat off stiff competition from other major 4-Star hotels in the Northwest of Ireland.

Redcastle Oceanfront Golf and Spa Hotel in County Donegal is nestled on the shores of Lough Foyle in Inishowen. This Lux Life Awards win will bring a boost to the business, placing Redcastle Hotel at the forefront of affordably luxurious hotels in the North and Northwest of Ireland with hopes that it will attract the attention of people who have never visited Donegal before.

Speaking of the win, Redcastle Hotel’s general manager Owen McGee says, “We are delighted to accept this award from Lux Life Resort and Retreat Awards 2023, which will be great for Redcastle Hotel’s visibility, and hopefully bring more guests to Donegal in late summer and early autumn. The standard of hotels in Ireland is particularly high so it’s good to be given this recognition.

Redcastle Bedroom

Redcastle Spa

“This is the second year running we have landed this award, so it gives us confidence that we are doing something right here. Our team here is strong and passionate, and we are always planning on how to improve Redcastle Hotel. Our recent investment into the hotel of €500,000 gave us a fabulous modern look and the feedback has been positive.”

Redcastle Hotel is looking forward to welcoming guests for the late summer season and is the ideal spot for a family break or a staycation with friends. With unrivalled facilities on site such as a golf course, spa, parklands and a waterside location, this is affordable luxury at its best.

To book, visit redcastlehoteldonegal.com

Comments

comments