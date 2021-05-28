Doolin Ferry Co. has set sail for summer!

The ‘Boat Tour of the Year 2021’ winner has once again set sail between the Aran Islands and the Cliffs of Moher for the summer season, signifying hope for the Irish tourism sector, reports Clodagh Dooley

2020 was due to be a year of celebration for Doolin Ferry Co., as they reached their milestone of 50 years in business. However, due to Covid-19, those celebrations were postponed until this year. To celebrate, Doolin Ferry Co. has launched a €3,000 cash giveaway, whereby any ticket purchased to the Aran Islands or a Cliffs of Moher cruise will be automatically entered into a draw to win this summer.

With staycations on the rise, taking a trip with Doolin Ferry Co. is the perfect choice for family and friends across Ireland this summer. The family-run business, which was awarded ‘Boat Tour of the Year’ at the Travel & Hospitality Awards 2021, holds the largest and fastest ferry fleet operating on the Wild Atlantic Way, offering customers a comfortable and speedy trip every time.

Liam O’Brien, Owner of Doolin Ferry Co., commented on the business reopening, ‘’We are so excited to be back operating our daily service from Doolin Pier. Seeing the boats sailing again signifies hope for the future of the tourism sector, and a return to some sort of normality for those involved in the industry in Clare. Doolin and the Aran Islands are a destination not to be missed for anybody planning a staycation this year.’’

The family-run business offers four unique sailing routes, with a massive 19 cruises departing Doolin Pier on a daily basis. This includes five daily cruises to Inis Óirr, four to Inis Mór, four to Inis Meáin and six to the Cliffs of Moher.

While travelling to the Aran Islands this summer with Doolin Ferry Co., visitors can spend time engaging in a variety of exciting activities on offer across the three picturesque island locations. Such activities include walking along the beautiful white-sand beaches, visiting the many historical sites, scuba diving in the underwater burren, horse riding and even snorkelling with seals.

Like all Irish businesses in the tourism sector, Doolin Ferry Co. has had a tough 18 months, with last year’s season reduced from the usual 32 weeks to just 10 weeks. This summer, two months on from the usual start date, they have set sail again, and plan to make it a better summer than ever before for the Irish people. Despite the pandemic, Doolin Ferry Co. are delighted to have held onto all full-time and part-time staff.

Liam commented, “Our crew are the absolute backbone of our business and we are delighted to see everyone back again this season.”

A thrilling new experience for customers is Doolin Ferry Co.’s Adventure Express ‘Seafari’. The ‘Seafari’ experience will take place onboard their exclusive, private 10-seater rib. The rib is designed to provide passengers with unrivalled views of the entire Clare Coast while keeping them sheltered from the elements. All private charters allow those onboard to dictate the itinerary, so no two journeys are ever the same!

Visitors can book ferry tickets in advance by phoning (065) 707 5555 or online in order to limit contact in the ticket offices

Comments

comments