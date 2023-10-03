Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Drunks, queue jumpers and seat recliners, the 15 most common flight complaints as surveyed by Skyscanner

Drunks, queue jumpers and seat recliners, the 15 most common flight complaints as surveyed by Skyscanner

0
By on Travelextras

Skyscanner surveyed users of their websites to share their favourite complaints about the passenger experience. The results were unsurprising.

  • 48pc Drinking too much alcohol on the flight 
  • 43pc Queue-cutting 
  • 43pc Reclining your seat while the food and drinks are served 
  • 40pc Reclining your seat back at any point during the flight 
  • 35pc Using gadgets without headphones 
  • 33pc Standing up as soon as the plane lands 
  • 31pc Leaving bags on the seat to get comfortable when you’re trying to sit down 
  • 31pc Double arm rest hoggers 
  • 28pc Draping hair over the back of the seat 
  • 28pc Taking up multiple seats in the departure lounge 
  • 27pc Not separating liquids before security and causing a hold-up 
  • 24pc Not having passports or boarding passes to hand and holding up the queue
  • 22pc Taking shoes or socks off on the plane 
  • 22pc Blocking escalators/travelators so you can’t walk past 
  • 21pc Over-packing and holding up the queue while they sort bags 
See also  'Aircraft noise has significantly reduced over the years.'

Comments

comments

Related posts:

Ryanair: ‘es hora de volverse un poco más corporativo’ ‘Dublin airport hosted 46 scheduled passenger airlines, including 2 new ones, & flights to 190 destinations’ Club Travel profits ahead, sales behind 2019 Eoghan Corry, with Maureen Ledwith and Maria Hourican of Business Exhibitions LtdTRAVELExtra acquired by Eoghan Corry
Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply