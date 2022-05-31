Dublin Airport given 24 hours to publish improvement and compensation plan

Ministers asked airport operators, daa, to deliver a plan to avoid bank holiday disruption

With chaotic queues in Dublin Airport on Sunday causing 1,000 people to miss flights, the Dublin Airport Authority (daa) has one day to confirm a plan to deliver “a satisfactory experience for passengers” this Bank Holiday weekend.

This morning, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan and Minister of State with responsibility for International Transport Hildegarde Naughton were briefed on the plan by daa Chief Executive Dalton Phillips and other senior officials. The plan is expected to be published tomorrow.

A statement issued by the Ministers this afternoon said: “The Ministers received an update from DAA on their plans to manage the passenger experience this weekend and into the summer period.

“DAA advised on their plan to improve queue management, maximise the availability of staffing resources, and increase the number of security lanes at peak times. DAA also updated Ministers on how they intend to compensate passengers who have missed flights.”

The Ministers emphasised the importance of restoring passenger confidence in Dublin Airport and have asked that daa “clearly communicate their plan, within the next 24 hours”.

The ministers will also continue to engage with daa on a daily basis.

Compensation will be provided to those affected at the weekend. This will include costs incurred in changing flights, such as any overnight accommodation needed if flights were missed, and related taxi or other transport costs to and from hotels.

Any passengers that were affected can make a claim by emailing customerservice@dublinairport.com. The daa are hoping to have a claims form online soon.

