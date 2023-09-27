‘Dublin airport hosted 46 scheduled passenger airlines, including 2 new ones, & flights to 190 destinations’

Daa, the operator of Dublin and Cork airports, has experienced significant growth in passenger numbers, profits, and revenues for the first half of 2023. Compared to the same period last year, passenger numbers increased by 32pc, with a total of 7.1m passengers. This rebound in international travel from Ireland following the pandemic has had a positive impact on Daa’s financial performance.

Daa reported a 55pc increase in group turnover, reaching €458.8m, and an impressive 132pc rise in group profit after tax, reaching €52.6m. Aeronautical revenue increased by 102pc, driven by the higher passenger numbers at both Dublin and Cork airports. Non-aeronautical revenue also saw growth of 38pc, thanks to strong sales in food and beverage, retail, concessions, car parking, and lounge facilities.

In addition to operating Dublin and Cork airports, Daa’s international retail, consultancy, and management business, conducted through Aer Rianta International and daa International, continued to grow. They reported combined revenue of €121.7m, a 49pc increase compared to the same period last year.

Kenny Jacobs, the CEO of Daa, highlighted the substantial increase in passenger traffic at Dublin Airport, serving over 15.8m passengers in the first half of 2023, a 32pc rise from last year. The airport hosted 46 scheduled passenger airlines, including two new ones, offering flights to more than 190 destinations. At Cork Airport, 1.3m passengers were recorded in the same period, and it is expected to surpass its previous record for international traffic with an estimated 2.7m passengers this year.

Mr. Jacobs also mentioned the improvements made to the overall passenger experience at Dublin Airport, leading to higher passenger satisfaction ratings, which have now returned to pre-pandemic levels. Security queue times have improved month by month, with 92.1pc of passengers getting through security in less than 20 minutes between January and June 2023.

Looking ahead, Daa’s focus is on expanding Dublin Airport’s capacity to accommodate future travel demands in Ireland. They aim to increase the airport’s capacity to 40m passengers per year and implement necessary infrastructure enhancements such as new piers, taxiways, and airside facilities. This will enable Daa to meet the growing needs of international travellers.

