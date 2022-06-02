Dublin Airport’s plan for the June bank holiday weekend

The daa, which runs the airport, has outlined its plan to avoid a repeat of last week’s chaos

Travel Extra Editor Kevin Flanagan was travelling to Ibiza last Saturday before the long queues began at Dublin Airport. He travelled along with hundreds of Leinster fans making their way through security, and he managed to get through without a bother. Let’s hope the airport can get back to that kind of smooth process soon!

But only one day after Kevin travelled to the Spanish island, an estimated 1,400 people missed their flights. And now, the daa has released their plan for how to manage passenger numbers.

This comes after Minister of Transport Eamon Ryan and Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton expressed deep unhappiness with the reports of excessively long queues and wait times at Dublin Airport today.

Both Ministers held meetings with the operator earlier this week.

In a statement, they said that “it was not satisfactory that some people, who are following daa guidelines, are turning up at the airport for check-in on time, but are still missing their flights. The situation is causing undue stress and potential cost to people, which is simply not good enough.”

The daa has revealed a series of changes to deal with passengers over the upcoming Bank Holiday weekend:

The daa is focusing on passenger experience improvements across three core areas:

Maximising the staff resources available

Increasing the number of security lanes open at peak times

Improving queue management

These queue management improvements will include the setup of a contingency triage mechanism to be utilised in the event of any unanticipated issues arising.

For the coming June Bank Holiday weekend, daa will have an additional 40 security staff on duty to reduce the time it will take passengers to get through security screening.

This increase in staffing numbers, combined with the option of a back-up triage mechanism is aimed at ensuring no passengers will miss their flight over the days and weeks ahead.

The daa is advising passengers to arrive at the airport at least two-and-a-half hours before the departure of short-haul flights to Europe and the UK and at least three-and-a-half hours for long-haul flights. However, any passenger who needs to check-in a bag should allow up to one hour in addition. Before arriving at the airport, passengers are reminded to check with their airline in advance regarding check-in and bag drop times and adjust their arrival time accordingly.

At times when the terminals get particularly busy, triaging access will be deployed to the terminals. This will restrict passengers from accessing the departures levels of the airport until within two-and-a-half hours before a short-haul flight or three-and-a-half hours before a long-haul flight.

Anyone wishing to enter the terminals will be required to present documentation, such as a booking confirmation or boarding card, indicating the time of their flight.

Passengers that arrive too early for their flights will be asked to wait in a dedicated passenger holding area, with special consideration being given to those passengers who require special assistance and flyers travelling with autism. daa will put essential facilities in place in the holding area, including bad weather cover, seating and toilets.

Any passengers that missed their flight can make a claim by emailing customerservice@dublinairport.com

