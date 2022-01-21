Trending
Egypt named one of the best destinations for family holidays

By on Aviation, Travel Trade News, Travelextras

The Egyptian town of Dahab has also been named as one of the best destinations to learn scuba-diving

The Telegraph has nominated Egypt as an “amazing” destination to spend the winter holidays this year, inviting all travellers around the world to visit the land of the Pharaohs and enjoy its various tourist and archaeological sites. 

And this year is the perfect time to visit the country. 2022 marks the centenary of the discovery of the tomb of the young pharaoh Tutankhamun, one of the greatest archaeological discoveries in the world. This year also marks the 200th anniversary of the deciphering of the Rosetta Stone, in addition to the opening of the long-awaited Grand Egyptian Museum.

Not only has Egypt been named one of the best family holiday destinations, but Lonely Planet magazine has listed Dahab in Sinai as one of the best places to get your diver certification. It highlights this all-year-round destination and its proximity to the old favourite, Sharm El Sheikh.

So if you’re looking for a brilliant family holiday or a scuba-diving adventure, then get booking a trip to Egypt! 

For more information on travel in Egypt, see egypt.travel

E-visa: www.visa2egypt.gov.eg    

Follow on Instagram or Facebook

Travel agents can join the Egyptian State Tourist Office’s online training course for travel agents at egypt-ott.co.uk

