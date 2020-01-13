EgyptAir announce Dublin-Cairo 4w year-round with A320 from June 5

EgyptAir to launch Dublin-Cairo 4w year-round from June 5

First Dublin Cairo service

EgyptAir is to launch Dublin-Cairo 4w year-round from June 5, Ireland’s first scheduled air service to Egypt.

The service will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays with an Airbus A320NEO due to join the EgyptAir fleet in February. The 142-seats will be in 16-126 configuration.

Charter flights to Egypt previously operated to Luxor and Sharm El Sheikh were suspended after Irish owned Metrojet flight 9268 was shot down in October 2015.

Egyptair is the oldest airline in the Middle East and Africa, and the seventh in the world to join IATA. It has an operating fleet of 60 aircraft, and operates 75 other services from Cairo.

Despite a decline in tourism, infrastructure has been boosted by large-scale projects like the Grand Egyptian Museum and a new high-speed rail network.

The market for air travel between Dublin and Cairo is increasing, with an estimated 14,000 passengers travelling between the two cities last year. EgyptAir also has an extensive route network from its hub in Cairo to onward destinations in Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

EgyptAir, which is part of the global STAR Alliance, carried more than nine million passengers in 2019 on a fleet of 68 aircraft. It operates more than 70 routes, including services to 18 African destinations, 17 in the Middle East, seven in Asia-Pacific and three in North America.

Dublin Airport Managing Director Vincent Harrison “Cairo is one of the world’s great cities and we will be working closely with EgyptAir to promote this new route, which will be welcomed by both business and leisure travellers.”

EgyptAir Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ahmed Adel said he was “delighted that EgyptAir would have four weekly flights linking the capital cities of Egypt and Ireland from later this year.

The Egyptian Ambassador in Dublin, Khaled Sarwat said the new route would “further enhance and deepen the bilateral relations between Egypt and Ireland and boost the mutual investment, trade and tourism between our two friendly nations”.

