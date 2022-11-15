Emirates appoints new Country Manager for Ireland

Thani Al Ansari is to head up the Emirates team in Ireland, reports Clodagh Dooley

Emirates has announced Thani Al Ansari as the new Country Manager for the airline in Ireland.

A UAE national, Al Ansari has worked with Emirates for 12 years, where he has had roles as Country Manager for Emirates in Kuwait and Iraq and for Egypt and Libya.

Thani Al Ansari succeeds Enda Corneille who joined Emirates in 2014 and stepped down from the position last month. Enda Corneille has overseen some of the airline’s significant milestones in the Irish market including the launch of Emirates’ double daily service from Dublin.

Thani Al Ansari will relocate to Dublin to head up the Emirates team located at Dublin Airport. Bringing significant experience to the role, he attended the American University of Dubai graduating with a Bachelor of Business Administration with a focus on business, management, and marketing.

Thani Al Ansari says, “I have always been interested in the growth and success of Emirates’ Irish operation. I am looking forward to bringing my Middle Eastern market experience to Dublin to help build on and complement all of the great work already underway.

“Moving to Ireland and meeting the team is an exciting prospect and I’m ready for the opportunities, and any challenges, that lie ahead.”

Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer at Emirates, says, “As we accelerate the recovery of our operations, we are creating new and exciting opportunities for our talented managers and we believe this is a fantastic appointment for both Thani and the Irish operation.

“Enda Corneille has been a wonderful ambassador for Emirates and we wish him the very best with his future endeavours.”

Thani Al Ansari joins the Irish operation as Emirates marks its tenth anniversary in Ireland and the recent resumption of the airline’s double daily service from Dublin, following a two-year pandemic hiatus.

Emirates’ extensive network spans 130 destinations, across six continents with two daily departures from Dublin to Dubai onboard a state-of-the art Boeing 777.

Visit emirates.com/ie/english/

