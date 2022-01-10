Emirates celebrates 10 years in Ireland

The Dublin route has seen 10,000 flights, almost 3 million passengers and 130,000 tonnes of cargo in one decade, reports Clodagh Dooley

The world’s largest international airline, Emirates, is celebrating its 10th anniversary in Ireland this week. Since the inaugural flight on 9th January 2012, Emirates has carried more than 2.8 million passengers on 10,000 flights between Dublin and Dubai.

“When we launched in Ireland 10 years ago, we were in the midst of a global recession and today, as we mark a major milestone, we are in the middle of a global pandemic,” says Enda Corneille, country manager Emirates, Ireland. “Back in 2012, there were those who couldn’t understand the rationale for launching the Dublin operation, given the economic circumstances of the time. However, meticulous planning, a long-term vision, and the confidence both Emirates and our customers have in our product and service, have proved the naysayers wrong.”

The Dublin route launch has been one of the airline’s most successful in its 37-year history and despite having to scale back operations as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, Enda is confident that frequencies will ramp up as travel demand gradually returns. Emirates is currently operating a daily service between Dublin and Dubai, and onwards to more than 120 destinations.

“The Christmas and New Year periods were really busy – bookings for Sydney and Melbourne alone were up 197% for the period – and the outlook for 2022/23 is extremely positive,” said Enda. “Factors such as the reopening of Australia, people visiting relatives and friends that they may not have seen in two years, and pent-up demand for holidays is driving demand.

“Globally, we are rebuilding our network safely and in line with international guidelines and have already restored more than 90% of our network. We are in a very strong position to meet the growth in demand as we emerge from two years of travel restrictions.”

Cargo – a vital component in Ireland’s success

Skycargo, Emirates’ freight division, has always played a vital role in its Irish operation and according to Enda Corneille, Skycargo was the lynchpin of the business during the pandemic.

Each Boeing 777 on the Dublin route can carry up to 25 tonnes of cargo including critical pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, computer servers, electronic components, seafood, dairy and even thoroughbred horses, who are exquisitely looked after onboard.

In the 10 years of the Irish operation, Emirates has carried 130,000 tonnes of cargo between Dublin and Dubai, of which 72,000 tonnes comprised Irish exports, helping to support Irish businesses and Ireland’s thriving export market.

Emirates Skycargo Ireland connects Irish exporters with customers in Dubai, Sydney, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and many other destinations in the Middle East, Asia, India, New Zealand and across the globe.

Enda Corneille concludes, “The past 10 years have been exciting and the challenges we have faced have demonstrated just how flexible, agile and able an airline of Emirates’ size can be. This can be attributed to the strength of the Emirates brand, fantastic people, an outstanding product and service, and continued investment in technology and innovation. Our recent half-year results highlighted that we are well on the road to recovery with healthy revenue and a solid cash balance.

“If there has ever been a time to celebrate and recognise success, it’s now. We are looking forward to getting together with our industry colleagues later in the year, to mark our 10-year anniversary and look ahead to new milestones such as new aircraft, new route launches, and renewed growth and success.”

For more information, see emirates.com

