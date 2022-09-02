Emirates’ Dublin to Dubai double daily service resumes, as Enda Corneille steps down from Emirates Ireland

Following a hiatus of almost two and a half years, Emirates resumed its double daily service between Dublin and Dubai, and Enda Corneille steps down from his role after eight years, reports Clodagh Dooley

Enda Corneille, Emirates

The announcement of Emirates’ double daily service means the airline will connect up to 720 people every day from Ireland, with more than 130 exciting destinations such as Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong, Auckland, Melbourne, the Seychelles, and the Maldives.

The reinstatement of the second daily flight, which had been suspended in March 2020 with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, is good news not only for eastbound leisure and business passengers from Ireland, but for Ireland’s tourism industry too.

With additional capacity on the Dublin route, there are once again more options for visitors looking to visit Ireland with Emirates, which marks 10 years of operations on the Dublin – Dubai route this year.

Country manager for Emirates, Ireland, Enda Corneille confirmed that the Dublin office had seen a fourfold increase in business to Dubai for the first seven months of 2022 (V January to July 2021).

“The appetite for international travel has surpassed our expectations and traffic to Dubai for the current period is up 448% on the same period last year,” said Enda Corneille.

“The popularity of Dubai, with its year-round sunshine, outdoor lifestyle and wide range of activities and accommodation options has surged. It is one of the top destinations for Irish tourists.

“But, in addition to Dubai, we have seen a huge growth in bookings for Australia, as families and friends reconnect following the reopening of Australian borders. While we all know how tough the past two years have been, we have a lot of very happy passengers onboard right now.”

Enda confirmed that bookings for winter 2022/23 are already strong and the five most popular destinations for customers from Ireland this year are Dubai, Sydney, Melbourne, Bangkok, and Mauritius.

Enda also recently announced he would be stepping down from his role as Country Manager for Emirates Ireland this month, after eight years in the job. We wish him the very best in his next role.

For further information on flights from Dublin Airport, see emirates.ie

