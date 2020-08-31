Emirates’ global network boosted to 78 destinations in September

Passenger services to resume to Bangkok, reports Shauna McCrudden

Some good news for the airline industry! Emirates is to resume passenger services to Bangkok with daily flights starting from 1st September. The resumption of flights to Bangkok will expand Emirates’ current network to 78 cities in September, offering travellers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific more connections to the popular Thai destination via Dubai.

Flights between Dubai and Bangkok will be operated with an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft offering seats in First, Business and Economy class. In addition, First and Business Class customers can enjoy their time with Emirates’ Chauffeur Drive service on departure from Bangkok, and relax in Emirates’ Lounge facility at Dubai International Airport, with health and safety measures in place.

Customers can stopover or travel to Dubai as the city has now re-opened for international business and leisure visitors. However, Covid-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving in Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.

Flexibility and assurance: Customers who purchase an Emirates ticket by 31st August 2020 for travel on or before 30th November 2020, can enjoy generous rebooking terms and options if they have to change their travel plans due to unexpected flight or travel restrictions relating to Covid-19. More information here

Free, global cover for Covid-19 related costs: Emirates has committed to cover Covid-19 related medical expenses, free-of-charge, should they be diagnosed during their travel while they are away from home. This cover is immediately effective for customers flying on Emirates until 3st1 October 2020 (first flight to be completed on or before 31st October 2020) and is valid for 31 days from the moment they fly the first sector of their journey. For more details click here

Health and safety: Emirates ensures the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air with a comprehensive set of measures. This includes the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers. For more information visit here

Customers can book flights on emirates.com or via travel agents. Travellers are urged to check the latest information or visit www.emirates.com/travelrestrictions for details before booking. For more information on entry requirements for international visitors to Dubai visit www.emirates.com/flytoDubai

