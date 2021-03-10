Emirates introduces option to buy empty adjoining seats in Economy Class

The airline is providing more space and privacy for its passengers, with prices from €45 for an additional seat, reports Travel Editor Kevin Flanagan

Recently, I was talking to Enda Corneille, Country Manager for Emirates in Ireland. He tells me that Emirates’ Economy Class customers can now enjoy even more personal space and privacy onboard, with the ability to purchase up to three empty adjoining seats on their flight.

These seats will be offered to all Economy Class customers holding a confirmed booking. Empty seats will be offered for purchase at the airport check-in counter prior to flight departure, and costs range from AED 200 to AED 600 (around €45-€135) per empty seat, plus applicable taxes depending on the flight sector. Customers will not be able to pre-book empty seats, as these are subject to availability.

Emirates, Enda tells me, has introduced this new seat product on the back of customer feedback, addressing the needs of a range of customers seeking extra privacy and space while still flying in Economy Class. This includes couples who wish to have the entire row to themselves (maximum of three seats in the same row), parents travelling with in-lap infants, or those who simply want the added assurance of more space while travelling during pandemic times.

In addition to the new empty seats option, Emirates currently offers a variety of seat products for Economy Class customers to choose their favourite seat, based on their travel needs.

These seats – available via Emirates.com, Emirates contact centres, at airport check-in, onboard, and through travel agent partners – are offered for free or at a charge, depending on the customer’s Emirates Skywards membership tier, fare type, time to departure, and other special needs.

As you can see, Emirates continues to offer innovative products and services that address traveller needs during a dynamic time. These include flexible booking policies, multi-risk insurance cover, helping loyal customers retain their miles and tier status, and a commitment to honouring refunds.

