Emirates’ launch January sale with long-haul holidays from less than €500 return

Get 2022 off to a great start with special fares from Emirates, writes Clodagh Dooley

Fly with Emirates to Dubai

For many, Christmas 2021 has been a very different one. So, get planning something to look forward to later in the year!

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has launched a New Year campaign to bring passengers even closer to unforgettable travel experiences in destinations including Dubai, Seychelles, Maldives and Phuket. And fares start from only €489.

Check out these amazing offers* available to purchase between 3rd and 24th January 2022:

Dubai: From €489 in Economy Class and €2,200 in Business Class.

From €489 in Economy Class and €2,200 in Business Class. Seychelles: Starting at €590 in Economy Class, with Business Class from €2,500.

Starting at €590 in Economy Class, with Business Class from €2,500. Maldives : Economy Class from €670 and Business Class fares start from €2,760.

: Economy Class from €670 and Business Class fares start from €2,760. Phuket: Fares from €600 in Economy Class and from €2,890 in Business Class.

All fares are for return flights from Dublin and are inclusive of taxes and charges. Customers participating in this offer will also have guaranteed access to flexible ticket options and Covid-19 medical travel insurance for added peace of mind.

In addition to these special fares, customers travelling to Dubai or considering a stopover at the holiday hotspot, can enjoy even more value-add offers from Emirates. These include discounts on food and beverages at hundreds of restaurants and bars.

My Emirates Pass – Expo Edition: Customers travelling to or via Dubai anytime until 31st March 2022 get to explore the city for less with My Emirates Pass Expo 2020 Dubai. They enjoy exclusive discounts at over 500 restaurants, bars, retails and recreational attractions by simply showing their Emirates boarding pass.

Free Emirates Expo Day Pass: Emirates customers visiting and travelling through Dubai anytime during the Expo 2020 mega event will be eligible to receive a free Emirates Expo Day Pass for every flight ticket booked with the airline. For more information on this promotion, visit the dedicated offer page.

Travelling with Emirates

Emirates continues to lead the industry with innovative products and services that address traveller needs during a dynamic time. The airline has taken its customer care initiatives further with even more generous and flexible booking policies, COVID-19 medical travel insurance, and helping loyal customers retain their miles and tier status.

Customers are encouraged to check their latest Government travel guidelines and ensure they meet the travel requirements of their final destination. For more information on entry requirements for international visitors and residents returning to Dubai, click here:

emirates.com/english/help/covid-19/dubai-travel-requirements/

Flights can be booked on Emirates.ie or via participating travel agents for travel between January–July 2022**.

*Terms and conditions apply

*Fares apply to the following travel periods:

Economy Class:

3rd January-7th April 2022

16th April-15th July 2022

Business Class

14th January-15th July 2022

