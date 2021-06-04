Emirates launches summer sale as overseas holidays resume

Emirates’ return fares to Dubai start from €499 and the airline provides customers with the assurance that the latest health-and-safety measures are in place at every step of the journey

It’s great to finally see some positive signs within the travel industry after what has been one of the most difficult times for the sector.

Emirates has just launched a summer special fare offer for Ireland, so holidaymakers can finally look forward to exploring new overseas destinations or meeting up with family and friends from July.

The airline is offering special fares* to some of its most popular destinations, as non-essential travel is set to resume on July 19th**. Starting from €499, these all-inclusive Economy Class return fares from Ireland include:

Dubai from €499

Maldives from €769

Seychelles from €679

Phuket from €699

Zanzibar from €649

These offers are valid for bookings made between 8th June and 22nd June for outbound travel between 19th July and 19th October 2021.

Customers can get away to sun-drenched beaches without the worry of having to quarantine on return***.

Emirates is currently operating four weekly flights from Dublin to more than 120 destinations, allowing customers to connect seamlessly to Africa, the Middle East and Asia Pacific via Dubai.

First stop Dubai

Dubai is one of the most sought-after travel destinations in the world, and the city has undertaken comprehensive measures to ensure the health and safety of visitors, as well as citizens and residents. The UAE is also one of the world leaders in the roll-out of its Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Fly Better

In keeping with its ‘Fly Better’ promise, Emirates offers its customers a superior and safe travel experience. The Emirates difference includes the fully enclosed First Class Gamechanger suites on its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, the iconic Onboard Lounge and inflight Shower Spa on its Airbus A380s, ice, its award-winning inflight entertainment system with over 4500 channels, and delicious meals and beverages offered across every cabin class.

Stress-free travel

Emirates remains focused on taking the stress out of travel and has led the industry in protecting the health of its customers to ensure a feeling of safety and confidence when deciding to fly. The airline was a first mover in the industry, when it introduced free Covid-19 cover to help customers travel with more confidence. Emirates expanded this to offer the airline’s industry first, multi-risk travel insurance and Covid-19 cover, which is offered on all tickets at no cost to customers. In addition to Covid-19 medical cover, the cover also accounts for personal accidents during travel, winter sports cover, loss of personal belongings, and trip disruptions due to unexpected air space closure, travel recommendations or advisories, and other circumstances.

Emirates customers travel with the assurance that the latest health-and-safety measures are in place at every step of the journey. The airline has also recently introduced contactless technology to ease customers through Dubai airport.

For travel inspiration and bookings, visit emirates.ie

*Local terms and conditions apply

Travel requirements to Dubai can be viewed HERE

** All travel subject to Government advice at time of travel and restrictions may differ, by market. For more information see HERE

*** From July 19, passengers returning to Ireland will not have to quarantine if they have valid proof of vaccination and if not, they will need to:

present evidence of a negative PCR test result within 72 hours prior to arrival into the country

undergo post-arrival testing – this will be provided through the HSE

For more see HERE

