Emirates resumes passenger flights from Dublin

More flights for passengers will be available between Dubai and 16 cities from 15th June, writes Shauna McCrudden

The more I travel, the more I realize just how much more there actually is to see. This is why I, for one, can’t wait to get on a plane again, fly off to another incredible city, and experience the joy of travel. So it was brilliant to hear that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Federal Government announced they were lifting restrictions on transit passenger services.

Because of this, from 15th June, Emirates will offer passenger services from Dublin along with 15 more cities on its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. Emirates will be offering flights for passengers to:

Dublin ( For June, the Dublin service will be twice weekly) Bahrain Manchester Zurich Vienna Amsterdam Copenhagen New York JFK Seoul Kuala Lumpur Singapore Jakarta Taipei Hong Kong Perth Brisbane

This is on the back of its already scheduled cargo operations from Dubai to 29 cities, including existing flights to London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney, Melbourne and Manila (from 11th June).

Health and safety first

Emirates has implemented a set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air. This includes the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser, and antibacterial wipes to all customers.

Customers can book flights between destinations in the Asia Pacific and Europe or the Americas, with a connection in Dubai, as long as they meet travel and immigration entry requirements of their destination country. So with travel restrictions remaining in place in most countries, be sure to check entry and exit requirements before any journey.

Up, up and away!

Flights will be available for booking on emirates.com. Customers can find more information about Emirates’ flights and current services at www.emirates.com/ae/english/help/essential-travel/#75478

