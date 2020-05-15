Emirates to resume passenger flights to nine destinations from next week

This includes connections between UK and Australia.

Following the announcement that Emirates has resumed its cargo flights from Ireland, the Dubai-based airline has also announced its plan to operate scheduled flight services from 21st May to nine destinations: London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney and Melbourne.

The airline will also offer connections in Dubai for customers travelling between the UK and Australia.

This is all, of course, subject to Government approval.

Travellers will only be accepted on these flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries. This includes an approval from the Federal Authority for Identify and Citizenship (ICA) for UAE residents who wish to return to Dubai.

Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer, says Emirates has implemented additional measures at the airport, in coordination with the relevant authorities, in respect to social distancing and sanitisation. “The safety and wellbeing of our employees, customers and communities, remain our top priority.”

As well as social distancing protocols being implemented, customers and employees will have their temperatures checked via thermal scanners at Dubai International Airport. Protective barriers have been installed at check-in counters and gloves and masks are mandatory at the airport and Emirates’ cabin crew will don personal protective equipment (PPE).

Emirates has also initiated a stringent safety programme to ensure aircraft cabins remain clean and sanitary.

For more information on Emirates and to book flights, visit emirates.com

Comments

comments