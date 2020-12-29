Emirates unveils its Premium Economy Class Cabins

Emirates has unveiled a brand new Premium Economy cabin product on its A380 aircraft, marking a return to travel during 2021 in style, reports Clodagh Dooley

Reflecting back on 2020, I realise just how much I miss travel – and not just being in a new destination, but the whole travel experience, from browsing the duty-free at the airport to boarding the aeroplane. While many people might have a fear of flying, I actually love being on a plane, particularly when it’s one as luxurious and comfortable as Emirates.

So I was excited to discover that Emirates is taking its signature A380 aircraft experience to the next level with the unveiling of a brand new Premium Economy cabin product, offering 56 seats in a 2-4-2 cabin layout. With a generous pitch of up to 40-inches, Emirates’ premium economy seat is 19.5 inches wide, and reclines eight inches into a comfortable cradle position, with ample room to stretch out. (You can watch the video to see more of Emirates’ Premium Economy cabin below.)

There’s also enhancements and a refreshed look across all cabins onboard the A380 aircraft.

Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline, said: “The Emirates A380 is already one of the most sought-after travel experiences in the skies, and now we’ve made it even better. While others cut back, Emirates is working hard to restore the products and services that we’ve had to suspend or adjust due to pandemic precautions, and introduce new offerings and enhancements. True to our ‘fly better’ promise, Emirates continues to invest to offer our customers the best possible experience.”

The airline received its newest A380 aircraft from Airbus’ Hamburg facility last week, and its remaining order of five A380s will also be delivered with Premium Economy cabins over 2021 and 2022. Emirates’ premium economy seats will be installed on some of its Boeing 777X aircraft, which are due to join the fleet in 2023. Emirates is considering plans to retrofit its existing A380 fleet.

Commenting on Emirates’ Premium Economy cabins, Sir Tim said, “Our Premium Economy product was carefully developed in keeping with Emirates’ brand positioning as a full-service airline of the highest quality. Our First, Business and Economy experiences reset industry standards when they were introduced, and we are confident that our Premium Economy will also make its mark as a distinct premium offering.

“Until we have a viable number of seats in our inventory to bring to market, we plan to offer the Emirates Premium Economy experience as a complimentary upgrade to valued customers.

“We’ll also deploy our newest A380 aircraft on various routes, so that our customers can experience our latest offering in all classes.”

Emirates will announce details of where its A380 aircraft with Premium Economy will be deployed in the coming weeks.

